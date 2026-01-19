Teekay & Seyi Reconnected Ten Years After High School and Tied The Knot!

Tiny seeds often grow into the biggest fruits with time and nurturing. For Teekay and Seyi, their love story was planted years ago in high school and has gradually blossomed into a forever kind of love!

Those little smiles and fleeting looks they shared were the seeds that they unknowingly sowed. It was not until after graduation that they started to really talk to each other. Unfortunately, life took them apart, but fate has its way of doing things at the right time. A decade later, they reconnected, started rebuilding their friendship, and in the process, their bond grew even deeper than ever. Now the lovebirds have said “I do” in a beautiful white wedding and a lovely Yoruba traditional wedding. A few weeks ago, they had us drooling over their romantic pre-wedding photos and sweet love story. This time, they are back again with a set of stunning wedding photos from their big day. Teekay was such a gorgeous bride in every lovely attire she donned, and Seyi matched her beauty with his own effortless style. We can see the joy from that day radiate, and it’s just as electric as their chemistry. Life brought them back together for a wonderful reason, and it makes our hearts swell with happiness. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

How we met

As shared by The Couple:

Our journey began back in high school. We barely spoke, but there was always a quiet awareness, a glance here, a smile there. After graduation, we reconnected and spent hours talking, sharing dreams and laughter, but distance got in the way, and life led us down separate paths. 10 years later, we reconnected shortly after my twin’s wedding. Well, friendship was the intention, but it naturally became much more, and we’ve spoken every single day since. A few months after actually dating, we knew this was it. Ours is a true OG love story, and we can’t imagine a lifetime without one another.

Teekay and Seyi also had a beautiful Yoruba wedding. Here’s how it went 😍

Credit

Bride @teekay_x

Groom @seyilavie

Photography @crispyphotographss

Videography @mcefilms

Planner @l9events

Coordinator @bankysuevents

Makeup @nukkiemua

White Wedding Outfit @clasikqdiane @dejiandkola_africa

Traditional Wedding Outfit @betho_official @dejiandkola_africa

Content Creator @p__shotz