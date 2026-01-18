This Groom Got Pranked During The First Look! Wait For His Bride’s Sweet Appearance

A little lighthearted prank never hurts anyone; in fact, it spices everything up with its surprising humour. In today’s video, the groom received a hilarious prank from one of his groomsmen.

Dressed all sharp and ready for his big day in his crisp suit, the groom waited patiently for his bride, looking forward to having their first look. With the groom’s back turned, the groomsman caltwalked dramatically towards him in a veil. Typically, he was waiting for his bride to walk up to him from behind, so once he felt a light touch on his shoulder, he turned around and lo and behold, it was in fact not her. Once he saw the groomsman, he broke into laughter. Then the bride, in all her elegance, finally arrived. The video went from funny to so romantic in seconds, and we completely love everything about it! 😍

Enjoy the video below: