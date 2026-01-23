Irene and Alex Brought Ghanaian Vibes to the Netherlands With Thier Lit Wedding

Connect with us

Weddings

Ghanaian traditional weddings are an absolute delight, with vibrant colours, love and rich culture filling the day endlessly. Irene and Alex had one that excellently matched this description in the Netherlands, and it was truly a beautiful day.

The lovebirds kicked off the day by getting ready, donning exquisite kente wrappers and golden jewellery, truly stepping into forever in regal style. The duo were absolutely charming as they danced into the hall. The groom and his entourage arrived with gifts for the bride’s family, customary to the wedding rites. Proceeding into the day, other ceremonial rites were finalized and the duo became one under love. So amazing! Then they danced the night away with their loved ones, having fun and simply basking in their love and in the warmth of community, and we are truly delighted for their beautiful future together. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

Credit

Videography: @asantestudio_

 

