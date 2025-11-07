Delores and Kofi’s Ghanaian Wedding Video is Bursting with Love, Colour & Culture!

Connect with us

The combination of love, culture and colours always blossoms into something truly special. For Delores and Kofi, their Ghanaian traditional wedding perfectly embodied every bit of these beautiful elements.

The couple donned vibrant, colourful kente outfits and golden jewellery, serving nothing but regal looks. We could feel a rush of butterflies right from their first look to the lit reception. Following Ghanian wedding traditions, Kofi entered the hall with his groomsmen, carrying gifts for the bride’s family and dancing for them in respect. Delores also entered grandly, welcomed in by family and ceremonial dancers. They carried out other wedding rites and were officially pronounced husband and wife. Then they broke into a frenzy of jubilation and pure joy, with their loved ones spraying them with cash. The lovebirds then changed into their second outfits, stunning as they danced the night away with their loved ones. It’s so beautiful to witness love celebrated with culture at the very centre. Ultimately, the way their wedding brought their sweet love to life has captivated us totally. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

Credit

Featured Image/Videography: @MaxwellJennings

 

