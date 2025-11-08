Weddings
Thanks to Her Sister Who Played Cupid, Chizzy Found Her Soulmate During the Pandemic!
Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, so many beautiful memories and love stories yet blossomed. Chizzy and Jazzy’s love story is a sweet reminder that love truly knows no bounds and always finds a way, even in the most unexpected moments.
A sibling introduced them, and what they thought would be another casual conversation turned into a deep connection that only grew stronger as the days followed. When they finally met, the sparks only multiplied. The chemistry was undeniable; it was so obvious that they were into each other. Now the lovebirds have sealed their forever love in a beautiful Igbo traditional wedding, filled with so much radiance, love and rich culture. Chizzy made such a stunning bride in her gorgeous Akwete and intricately beaded dresses, while Jazzy looked dapper in his traditional outfits. Love sure looks good on them, and as you scroll through each frame of their gorgeous wedding photos, you will find yourself nodding in agreement with us. 😍
Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:
When we finally met in person after months of waiting, it felt like the world started moving again. The connection was instant and effortless. Fast forward five years, and our love has only grown deeper and stronger. We’ve laughed through the good times, held each other through the hard ones, and decided it’s time to make it forever. What began during isolation turned into the most beautiful journey of my life.
Credit
Planner: @stmmagicalcreations_events
Makeup: @noraniks
Bride’s Hair: @officialhairbykelvin
Gele: @gele.byzekay_
Beads, Fans & Horsetail: @preciouscraft_beads
Bride’s Outfits: @joba_star
Decor: @alexeventss
Concept & Design: @stmmagicalcreations_events
Special Effects: @effectbysix
MC: @mcee_alexx
DJ: @dj_ernestyno
Photography: @riyalityweddings
Videography: @danny_el_films
Content Creator: @bizy_kreator_
Reels: @wendy.thecreator @bizy_kreator_
Host & Hostesses: @marahs_ushers
Caterer: @freshgarden042
Security: @official_eagleguards
Palmwine Bar: @mode_drinks_services
Local Snack Bar: @tastytrove.ng
Drinks Service: @assurance_drinks_services
Oja(flutist): @kizitoobiakor
Dance troupe: @adantatv