Inspiration
Be The Wedding Guest Who Arrives in Style With These 10 Fabulous #BNWedding Flow Looks
It’s a beautiful Saturday, and you know what that means… time to turn up the glam and serve looks that steal the show! 💃🏽✨
We’d never leave our stylish ladies hanging, so we’ve got something extra special for your next wedding guest slay. Today, we’ve curated 10 stunning #BNWeddingFlow looks guaranteed to elevate your style game in an instant! From chic flair to timeless elegance and that undeniable touch of sass, each look was thoughtfully selected with your fashion dreams in mind. Trust us, these outfits are your golden ticket to becoming the belle of the ball!
Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:
Belle: @esianderson | Dress: @esianderson_official
Belle: @its.priscy | Dress: @moelleessentials | Accessories: @bozjewelry @bozdiamonds | Hair: @touchofibee | Makeup: @beautybyaduni | Photography: @lyons_studio_
Belle: @vokepetra | Dress: @nicholestylish | Fascinator: @fascinators_by_omoge | Makeup: @gabybodom
Belle: @designs_by_lezie | Dress: @designs_by_lezie | Makeup: @omaa_beauty | Hairstylist: @juliberryhair_wig | Bouquet: @ahunlele_world | Photography: @clairesimages_
Belle: @kenesgloww |Dress: @mide.wrld | Makeup: @deoladacosta | Hair: @pelo_raw_humanhair | Stylist: @contentwithrae | Hair: @styled_bykbs | Photography: @asamaiige
Dress: @designs_by_lezie | Stylist: @Ibs_styling | Makeup: @ken_unique_ | Photography: @picture_ofperfection | Hairstylist: @juliberryhair_wig | Fascinator: @ahunlele_world
Belle: @prudent_gabriel | Dress: @the_prudentgabriel | Photography: @honorgabrielphotography | Makeup: @nukkiemua | Hairstylist: @hairbyshayron | Accessories: @reevaccessories | Shoe shopped by: @ec_woman_luxury | Body shaper: @mapiatea
Belle: @nancyisimeofficial | Dress: @dosclothingstore | Hair: @adefunkeee | Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua | Photography: @toniegrapher
Belle: @princess_rese
Belle: @ayomideosi | Dress: @babyboofashion