Be The Wedding Guest Who Arrives in Style With These 10 Fabulous #BNWedding Flow Looks

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

It’s a beautiful Saturday, and you know what that means… time to turn up the glam and serve looks that steal the show! 💃🏽✨

We’d never leave our stylish ladies hanging, so we’ve got something extra special for your next wedding guest slay. Today, we’ve curated 10 stunning #BNWeddingFlow looks guaranteed to elevate your style game in an instant! From chic flair to timeless elegance and that undeniable touch of sass, each look was thoughtfully selected with your fashion dreams in mind. Trust us, these outfits are your golden ticket to becoming the belle of the ball!

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Belle: @esianderson | Dress: @esianderson_official

Belle: @its.priscy | Dress: @moelleessentials | Accessories: @bozjewelry @bozdiamonds | Hair: @touchofibee | Makeup: @beautybyaduni | Photography: @lyons_studio_

Belle: @vokepetra | Dress: @nicholestylish | Fascinator: @fascinators_by_omoge  | Makeup: @gabybodom

Belle: @designs_by_lezie | Dress: @designs_by_lezie | Makeup: @omaa_beauty | Hairstylist: @juliberryhair_wig | Bouquet: @ahunlele_world | Photography: @clairesimages_

Belle: @kenesgloww |Dress: @mide.wrld | Makeup: @deoladacosta | Hair: @pelo_raw_humanhair | Stylist: @contentwithrae | Hair: @styled_bykbs | Photography: @asamaiige

Dress: @designs_by_lezie | Stylist: @Ibs_styling | Makeup: @ken_unique_ | Photography: @picture_ofperfection | Hairstylist: @juliberryhair_wig | Fascinator: @ahunlele_world

Belle: @prudent_gabriel | Dress: @the_prudentgabriel | Photography: @honorgabrielphotography | Makeup: @nukkiemua | Hairstylist: @hairbyshayron | Accessories: @reevaccessories | Shoe shopped by: @ec_woman_luxury | Body shaper: @mapiatea

Belle: @nancyisimeofficial | Dress: @dosclothingstore | Hair: @adefunkeee | Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua | Photography: @toniegrapher

Belle: @princess_rese

Belle: @ayomideosi | Dress: @babyboofashion

 

