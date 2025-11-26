Find the Dress That Feels Like You in Mirah Bridals’ Y.E.S Collection

Before your wedding day, one of the most meaningful choices you’ll make is the dress you’ll wear to say “I do.” It’s more than fabric and embellishments. It’s the moment you see yourself and feel every dream of forever gently come to life. That is exactly the magic captured in the Y.E.S Bridal Collection by Mirah Bridals.

Rooted in the intimate moment a bride embraces the dress, this six-piece collection celebrates every woman and every expression of modern bridal beauty. From intricate hand-beading to sculpted drapes and silhouettes that flow with poetic softness, each dress is thoughtfully crafted to honour the bride’s individuality. Whether you lean toward bold, romantic, minimalist, classic, dreamy or ethereal, there’s a piece that reflects your truest self.

Here’s how the designer describes the collection:

There are many “yeses” a woman says on her journey to forever, yes to love, yes to a partner, yes to a lifetime together. But there’s one “yes” that feels deeply personal, the yes to the dress. That moment when she finds a piece that feels like her reflection; soft yet strong, regal yet effortless. For Mirah, this is the heart of the Y.E.S Collection, a six-piece bridal story designed to celebrate the woman in every bride. Each gown embraces the feminine form with intentional craftsmanship from intricate hand-beading to sculpted drapes and silhouettes that flow like poetry. The collection reimagines bridal wear through different expressions of the modern woman, the bold, the romantic, the minimalist, the dreamer, the classic, and the ethereal. Each piece carries a quiet confidence, made for the woman who wants to look like herself, only more radiant. With “Y.E.S,” Mirah invites every bride to pause and say yes… to love, to grace, and most beautifully, to herself.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

