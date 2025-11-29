Connect with us

Inspiration Weddings

Step Into Owambe Slay Mode With These 10 Stunning #AsoEbiBella Looks

Inspiration Weddings

Find the Dress That Feels Like You in Mirah Bridals’ Y.E.S Collection

Inspiration Weddings

Show Up, Slay, Repeat – These 10 #BNWeddingFlow Looks Are Wedding Guest Goals

Inspiration Weddings

Activate Premium Owambe Slay With These 10 Stunning #AsoebiBella Looks

Career Events Features Inspiration News

Medicaid Cancer Foundation Disburses ₦100m to 60 Cancer Patients Across Nigeria

Career Events Inspiration News

EG Studios Marks Five Years as a Catalyst for African Talent, Unveiling Next Generation of Stars

Inspiration Weddings

Be The Wedding Guest Who Arrives in Style With These 10 Fabulous #BNWedding Flow Looks

Inspiration Weddings

Strut Into That Owambe Confidently With These 10 #AsoEbiBella Looks

Inspiration Weddings

Step Into Timeless Elegance With The “Époque Anthea” Bridal Collection By Tiwwii Bridals

Inspiration Weddings

Channel Your Inner Fashionista With These 10 Stunning #BNWeddingFlow Looks!

Inspiration

Step Into Owambe Slay Mode With These 10 Stunning #AsoEbiBella Looks

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hello, fashionistas! As you get ready for your next owambe, here’s a warm reminder that you deserve a show-stopping slay — and trust us, with the inspos we’ve got for you today, you’re sure to shine bright while having the time of your life!

For that touch of timeless elegance that leaves a lasting impression, we’ve curated 10 gorgeous  #AsoEbiBella looks that are nothing short of stunning. From dazzling beaded masterpieces to chic Ankara styles, there’s something here for every taste and vibe. Consider this your style treat for the week — because we definitely cooked up something special with these fabulous looks!

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Belle: @iyaboojofespris | Dress@mubrikluxury_ | 18 Karat Gold: @young_alhaja_golddubai | Makeup & Gele: @d.a.r.l.i.n.g.t.o.n__

Belle @_lady_amy | Photography: @slim_gallery_ | Dress: @mothetailor | Makeup: @glambydiva | Hair: @myhairaffairs

 

Photography: @staroflagos_

Belle: @kie_kie__ | Photography: @johnokhaystudios | Dress: @accostfabrics | Beads: @ordawyse_jewels | Gele: @abydouz_gele

Dress: @wealthatelier 

Belle: @lifeofrona01 | Makeup: @joycejacob_jjb | Fabrics: @fabricsntrims_ng | Dress: @styledbylayo | Gele: @tcreategele | Stylist: @styledbyyln | Photography: @mikeyoshai

Belle: @tolanibaj | Dress: @amarlondon_ | Gele: @bobo_gele | Nails: @nailsbyclinton | Makeup: @zitentik_mua | Location: @socialiaisestudios | Purse: @bajluxe | Photography: @yoursnap.pal

Belle: @medlinboss | Dress: @medlincouturecollection | Stylist: @medlinboss | Makeup: @tolufelix_mua | Hairstylist: @dvstudiong | Turban: @eminence_mez | Photography: @boboiso

Dress: @amyaghomi | Makeup: @chariscolours | Hair: @hair_by_jony_kalawe | | Gele: @gele_en_vogue | Accessories: @anayah_jewellery

Belle: @moldn | Dress: @ambaosa

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php