From Work Colleagues to Soulmates! Doyin & Victory Said ‘I Do’ in an Intimate Civil Wedding

There’s something truly magical about love and the way it shows up when we least expect it. You could be going about your day, focused on work and routine, completely unaware that Cupid has already taken his position… just waiting for the perfect moment to strike. For Doyin and Victory, this was exactly how their beautiful love story began.

Doyin met Victory when serving in a Law firm during her NYSC. The lovebirds quickly hit it off and became good friends. One particularly memorable day, they found themselves stuck in serious traffic, and the moments they shared only strengthened their bond. Victory eventually asked her out, but she refused because they were coworkers and he was planning to travel out of the country. Yet he persisted, asking her again, and this time she said yes— because she had left the firm. Now the lovebirds have sealed their union in an enchanting, intimate civil wedding! Doyin made a stunning bride in her beautiful dress and chic blusher veil, with Victory looking equally elegant by her side in his crisp suit. Clearly, the love they share is so beautiful, it radiates effortlessly in every one of their breathtaking wedding photos. As we scroll through, we can’t help but smile hard at how charming their love looks. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Doyin:

We met in the year of COVID while working at the same law firm. I was doing my NYSC, and he was in his second year there. We became good work friends. He was a helpful and funny man. Towards the end of the year, we had an opportunity to go outside the office for work. We got stuck in the worst traffic of our lives, which made us late for the appointment. I remember he was stressed, but I was calm, so I kept playing music and gisting to help bring up his mood. We eventually got to the appointment and sorted out what we needed to. Working hours were almost over, and the traffic back to the office and our homes was hellish, so we waited it out at a restaurant close by. There, we ate, gisted, laughed and enjoyed the music band’s performance.

I guess the mood was right because he confessed his feelings for me and asked if I could be his girlfriend. I said no, even though the feelings were mutual. He had told me he was leaving for his master’s abroad in 3 months. I was not interested in long-distance, and I also didn’t want an office relationship. He asked me again a few weeks after, and I said yes. At that point, I had left the firm so I felt freer to date him. I decided to make the best of our time together before he travelled. We saw each other almost every day till he eventually travelled for his master’s. We did long distance for a little over a year before I joined him for my own master’s program. The rest, as they say, is a beautiful history.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of Doyin and Victory’s stunning pre-wedding photos. 😍

Credit

Bride @doyinadeg

Groom @Victoryabang

Photography @allyphotography__

Planner @jollyjuddy_Events