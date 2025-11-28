Gani & Yanis Celebrate Their Love With a Vibrant Cameroon-Ghanaian Wedding | Watch

A few months ago, we had the privilege of celebrating the enchanting cross-cultural wedding of Gani and Yanis, and we are delighted to share in their joy once again through their vibrant wedding video.

Cameroon and Ghana came together in the most spectacular way for this grand affair. Every attire the lovely couple donned was radiant and stunning, paying homage to their roots in style. Following Ghanaian wedding customs, the groom’s family brought in large hampers of gifts for the bride and her family. In his regal kente attire, Yanis danced into the hall with his squad with joy and happiness. Gani proceeded into the hall in her glittering kente dress, all elegant and radiant. Ceremonial dancers also welcomed her in — a beautiful display of culture. After the rites were performed, their beautiful union was officially sealed. They changed into their regal second outfits as the joyful celebrations went on. Surrounded by family and friends, they danced the night away. Love, jubilation, rich style and culture crowned their wedding ceremony, and we are truly excited for their happily ever after.

Enjoy the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Credit

Videography: @tnglobalstudios

Feature Image: @jema_photography