Twirl Into Your Happily Ever After With This Ethereal White Wedding Look

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Tulle is one fabric that effortlessly captures the essence of romance. Soft, delicate, and beautifully dreamy, a tulle dress has a way of making any bride feel like she’s stepping straight into a fairytale.

Helette Rose designed this ethereal armless tulle dress, and it’s absolutely breathtaking. From the beautiful veil to the wrapped tulle bodice and the voluminous tulle skirt, this full ensemble is a vision of pure elegance and grace. For the makeup, Glam by Jumoke absolutely nailed a complementary look with this glamorous, glowy finish. The hair fully cascades down, adding a lovely flair to the look, courtesy of  Dearl Beauty Studio. What comes to mind when looking at this dress is a beautiful, delicate flower blooming gracefully in a garden. If you’ve been searching for something that would transform you into an ethereal fairytale princess, then this stunning look right here is the gateway to your dream come true.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

 

Credit

Photography: @thebiggdave
Makeup: @glambyjumoke
Hair: @dearl_beauty_studio
Dress: @heletterose
Content creator: @p__shotz

