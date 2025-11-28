From Fleeting Glances to Forever Love! Sophia & Kelvin Found Love in Uni

What if we told you that fleeting moment when your eyes meet a stranger’s might just be the beginning of something truly magical? Sometimes, the love of your life is just a glance away… or maybe two, like in Sophia and Kevin’s case.

For Sophia, it started on an ordinary day. She was on her way to visit her cousin in his department when she and Kelvin briefly locked eyes in passing. Nothing happened in that moment — no words, no introductions. But fate, as always, was quietly working behind the scenes. The next time she came to visit her cousin, they locked eyes again. This time, Kelvin smiled and waved at her, and she reciprocated. They became online friends, but after Kelvin graduated, their friendship gradually faded. Not until 2021, when Sophia had an accident and posted about it. Kelvin then reached out to her, genuinely concerned about the incident. That moment of care led them to start talking every day, building a strong bond that is now leading them to forever! Their stunning pre-wedding photos capture it all. The elegance, tenderness and sweet love radiating from each frame are the kind that have us wanting more. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Sophia:

The first time I saw Kelvin was in 2013 at the university. I had gone to my cousin’s department to see him, and as I walked in, my eyes met someone standing with his friend. He had this calm, collected presence — tall, dark, and handsome. He looked at me too, and our eyes locked for a brief second. I quickly looked away and pretended not to notice. I didn’t want to lose my “steeze,” as we say. The next time I visited the department, it happened again. Only this time, he smiled and waved at me, and I couldn’t help but smile and wave back. We didn’t speak a word — not even a “hi.” But somehow, those simple gestures said enough. Then life happened.…… He graduated. We drifted into our own little worlds. We were just friends on social media, living our lives as they came. Years later, in 2021, Kelvin saw a recovery video I posted after an accident. He reached out, and from that day, we began talking every day — from morning to late-night conversations. Somewhere in all those moments, love happened. And now, here we are, ready to journey through life together as one — forever.

Credit

Bride @iamsofi_yaa

Groom @mr_kel_eromosele_

Makeup @yems_signature

Hair Stylist @eva_b_empire

Dress @kulberry_styling

Planner @mordi_47

Accessories @kulberry_styling

Shoes @kulberry_styling

Photography @osagu.photography