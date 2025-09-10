Culture, Colours & Chemistry! It’s a Ghanaian-Cameroonian Fairytale with Gani & Yanis

Love is quite unpredictable — one minute you’re crossing paths with a stranger, and the next, it feels like you’ve known each other all your life.

For Gani and Yanis, their beautiful journey began during an Instagram Live conversation. After the conversation, Yanis knew he just had to get to know Gani better. This prompted him to slide into her DMs, get her number, and what followed was an all-night phone call that ended with them falling asleep on the line. Over the years, they’ve built a beautiful bond that has now led them to the altar.

They had a glamorous white wedding ceremony where they exchanged their vows in the presence of their beloved family and friends. To honour their Ghanaian and Cameroonian roots, they also had a rich traditional wedding that was a beautiful burst of love and colours. One evident thing about these lovebirds is the undeniable chemistry they share. You’ll sure catch a glimpse of it in their wedding photos as you scroll.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Gina:

Yanis and I met on Instagram Live—as random as that may seem, looking back, I know it was God-ordained. One evening, my best friend and I were live, answering questions and chatting with a few friends, when someone unexpectedly added Yanis to the call. What started as a casual conversation quickly turned into something special—we spent hours talking about everything from dating and mindset to our individual walks with God. Shortly after, Yanis sent me a DM, got my number, and somehow convinced me to hop on FaceTime with him.

We talked all night, neither of us wanting to hang up, until we eventually fell asleep on the phone. There was an effortless flow, a connection that felt so natural, almost as if we had known each other forever. Three months later, on Valentine’s Day, Yanis asked me to be his girlfriend, and since then, we’ve travelled, strengthened our relationship with God, and grown together in ways I never imagined. Then, in late October, what I thought was a simple self-care trip turned into my dream proposal in Paris. As I stood on a Parisian rooftop overlooking the Eiffel Tower, reading the words “Will you marry me?”—saying “Yes” was easy, and saying “I do” will be even easier!

Gina and Yanis also had a Ghanaian-Cameroonian traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

Credits

White wedding

Couple: @ginab.xo | @yanisnyan | @yanisandgina

Photography: @jema_photography @jemausa_

Styling and creative direction: @style_by_ruvero @groomstylingbysbr

Planner: @dmtheplanner

Event Design & Decor: @becreativedecor

Makeup: @mua_ttt_tia

Hairstylist: @marieghold

Dress: @pistisgh

Suit: @urbangreygh

Videography: @tnglobalstudios

Content creator: @blissful.details @momentswithmyrak

Cake: @anaparzychcakes

DJ: @bigteabee

MC: @georgebannerman

Traditional wedding

Styling and creative direction: @style_by_ruvero @groomstylingbysbr

Planner: @dmtheplanner

Makeup: @beautyby_bene

Hairstylist: @marieghold

Groom’s Cameroonian look: @tochini__

Bride’s Cameroonian dress: @djec_fashionn

Photography: @jema_photography @jemaweddings

Videography: @tnglobalstudios

Content creator: @blissful.details

Shoes: @christianlouboutin

Bride’s kente dress: @saadiasanusi

Groom’s Ghanaian outfit: @goba_kente

Bridal robe: @yaa_pormaa_