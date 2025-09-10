Connect with us

Scoop Style Weddings

Lisa Folawiyo Captured Sunset Perfection in Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi’s Traditional Wedding Looks

Music Scoop

It’s Happening! Asake Announces 3-City Mr. Money African Tour for December

Scoop Sweet Spot

Anita Asuoha Is Expecting a Baby Girl! Watch the Sweet Family Gender Reveal

Scoop Style

Liquorose and Ini Edo Just Gave Us Two Completely Different Ways to Do Glam

Scoop Style

Sweetness Overload! The Otedola Women Look Gorgeous in This Family Wedding Photo

Music Scoop Style

2025 MTV VMAs: Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing

Scoop Style

Jackie Aina Stuns in Veekee James at Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi's Traditional Wedding

Culture Scoop Style

Culture Served Hot! Thelma Lawson Rocks a Timeless Kalabari Look for Big Brother Naija

Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi Honour Ifeoma Ajibade With Sentimental Wedding Looks by Lisa Folawiyo

Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Gave Us Fashion Geometry Lesson in Black Leather & Mesh at the VMAs

Scoop

Lisa Folawiyo Captured Sunset Perfection in Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi’s Traditional Wedding Looks

Lisa Folawiyo reimagines Yoruba tradition for Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi’s wedding with a sunset-inspired second look that’s bold, layered, and deeply personal.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Picture the sun dipping low on a Lagos evening: oranges melting into reds, a glimmer of gold at the edges. Now imagine wearing that moment. That’s exactly what Lisa Folawiyo brought to life in the second of two looks created for Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi’s traditional wedding. The brief was one word — “sunset” — and Folawiyo translated it into a design moment that feels like both a love letter to Nigerian tradition and a reminder of how fashion can hold memory.

Complementing this vision, Mr Eazi’s look is stripped back yet full of intention. The hand-stitched aso oke transitions seamlessly from warm golden tones into deeper reds and pinks, while crystals stitched into the embroidery add texture that moves with him. There’s restraint here, but also richness — a quiet kind of opulence that mirrors his understated style.

If his look whispers, Temi’s commands attention. Her gown draws inspiration from years of Folawiyo’s sketches, a mix of archival ideas turned into something bold, sculptural, and deeply personal. The sharp paneling and bow detailing frame her silhouette, while the embellishment, a process that took more than 500 hours, gives the gown a depth that feels couture-level.

Together, they feel like the embodiment of a sunset: warm, rich, and layered. It’s a reminder that traditional Nigerian fashion isn’t just ceremonial clothing — it’s design history, culture, and artistry woven together.

See their looks below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php