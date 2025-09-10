Lisa Folawiyo Captured Sunset Perfection in Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi’s Traditional Wedding Looks

Picture the sun dipping low on a Lagos evening: oranges melting into reds, a glimmer of gold at the edges. Now imagine wearing that moment. That’s exactly what Lisa Folawiyo brought to life in the second of two looks created for Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi’s traditional wedding. The brief was one word — “sunset” — and Folawiyo translated it into a design moment that feels like both a love letter to Nigerian tradition and a reminder of how fashion can hold memory.

Complementing this vision, Mr Eazi’s look is stripped back yet full of intention. The hand-stitched aso oke transitions seamlessly from warm golden tones into deeper reds and pinks, while crystals stitched into the embroidery add texture that moves with him. There’s restraint here, but also richness — a quiet kind of opulence that mirrors his understated style.

If his look whispers, Temi’s commands attention. Her gown draws inspiration from years of Folawiyo’s sketches, a mix of archival ideas turned into something bold, sculptural, and deeply personal. The sharp paneling and bow detailing frame her silhouette, while the embellishment, a process that took more than 500 hours, gives the gown a depth that feels couture-level.

Together, they feel like the embodiment of a sunset: warm, rich, and layered. It’s a reminder that traditional Nigerian fashion isn’t just ceremonial clothing — it’s design history, culture, and artistry woven together.

See their looks below.