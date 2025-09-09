Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi Honour Ifeoma Ajibade With Sentimental Wedding Looks by Lisa Folawiyo

For their third traditional wedding outfit change, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi (officially Mr and Mrs Ajibade now) created the most beautiful tribute to family that had us absolutely sobbing. The couple worked with Nigeria’s Lisa Folawiyo Studio to honor Mr Eazi’s late mother’s heritage, and honestly, we’re not emotionally prepared for how perfect this whole thing is.

Here’s what makes this story so special: before she passed away in February, Mr Eazi’s mom, Ifeoma Ajibade, actually sent photos showing exactly how she wanted her cultural heritage celebrated at their wedding. Like, can you imagine the level of love and thoughtfulness? We’re getting teary just thinking about it!

Temi and Lisa Folawiyo have serious history together—the designer was literally one of the first people to dress her when she started her career. So having her create this ultra-meaningful look felt like the most perfect full-circle moment ever. And girl, did she deliver.

We’re talking 200 hours of hand-beading and fringework on traditional Akwaocha fabric from Delta state. That’s like, weeks and weeks of someone’s life dedicated to making this one perfect dress. The level of craftsmanship is absolutely insane, and you can see every single hour of work in the final result.

Mr Eazi’s look was perfectly him—refined and understated but with those subtle Lisa Folawiyo touches that made it special without competing with his bride’s show-stopping piece. Because that’s what good partnership looks like, people!

The sweetest part? Temi said they felt Mommy Ifeoma’s presence throughout the entire day. “We 🧡 You Mommy Ifeoma Ajibade and felt your presence throughout the day,” she says. This is exactly the kind of meaningful fashion moment that reminds us why weddings are about so much more than just pretty clothes.

See more photos below