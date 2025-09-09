Ayra Starr Gave Us Fashion Geometry Lesson in Black Leather & Mesh at the VMAs

Connect with us

Ayra Starr’s VMAs outfit is goals! The Nigerian star wore coordinated black leather and mesh pieces with gold accessories for the perfect night-out look.
7 hours ago

Photo Credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

Can we please talk about Ayra Starr‘s VMAs look? The Afrobeats superstar absolutely served at the 2025 ceremony, and we’re still not over this all-black moment that had us screaming “Goals” at our screens.

First off, that pixie cut. So chic, so modern, so perfectly styled that it made us want to book a salon appointment immediately. The sleek finish was giving us major boss energy without trying too hard.

But let’s get to the main event – this outfit! Her bandeau top was pure art with those alternating black leather bands and sheer mesh panels creating the most gorgeous texture situation. That diagonal strap detail? Chef’s kiss. It was giving us futuristic warrior princess vibes in the best possible way.

The matching trousers were equally stunning with the same leather-and-mesh pattern flowing seamlessly from her top. The high-waisted fit was so flattering and proved that coordinating sets are having a major moment right now.

Her gold drop earrings added the perfect pop of warmth against all that gorgeous black, whilst her strappy black heels echoed the bandage-like feel of the entire outfit. And can we talk about that bold lip? Absolutely stunning and the perfect finishing touch.

The night belonged to fellow African star Tyla, who took home her second consecutive Best Afrobeats award, but Ayra Starr certainly made her mark with this unforgettable fashion moment. This look is giving us serious style inspiration, and we’re already planning our own all-black moment!

