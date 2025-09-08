Thelma Lawson Steps Into Power as Big Brother Naija’s Week 7 Head of House

It’s a new week in Biggie’s house, and there’s a new sheriff in town! Thelma Lawson has officially taken over the reins as Head of House (HoH) for Week 7 of Big Brother Naija Season 10, following an intense round of challenger games on Monday that ended Faith’s brief reign.

This isn’t Thelma’s first taste of power. She previously held the HoH title for a short stint in Week 2, but this week marks her first official claim to the crown, making her part of the small league of women who have secured the top spot this season.

As Head of House, Thelma enjoys immunity from eviction, giving her a much-needed layer of security in the ever-competitive game. She also had the honour of picking a fellow housemate to share the exclusive HoH lounge with her and chose Mide as her guest—a decision that not only gives him a taste of luxury but also guarantees his safety this week.

Faith, who entered the games as Interim HoH after his winning streak last week, was hot on her heels, but Thelma’s victory cut short his plans of reclaiming the title. His Week 6 tenure may have been brief, but it certainly left a mark, especially with his choice of Joanna as his lounge guest, which sparked plenty of chatter among housemates.

Now all eyes are on Thelma as she steps into her new role, with the power to oversee house activities and enforce Biggie’s rules. Will she rule with a firm hand or take a softer approach? Whatever happens, it’s safe to say this week just got a whole lot more interesting.