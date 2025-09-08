Big Brother Naija’s Week 6 Had No Chill: Scarcity, Breakups and Three Evictions

Big Brother Naija Season 10 is officially past its halfway mark, and if Week 6 proved anything, it’s that no one is safe. From scarcity in Biggie’s house to explosive confrontations, surprise wins, and a triple eviction that left viewers reeling, this week had us glued to our screens every single night. Housemates were tested, alliances were shaken, and Biggie reminded us why this season is one for the books.

Catch up on all the highlights from Week 6 below.

Bare Minimum Week Brings Maximum Stress

The week was anything but comfortable for the housemates as Biggie stripped the house to its bare bones. With last week’s wager loss setting the tone, luxuries disappeared, and survival became the name of the game. Couches, beds, and familiar comforts vanished, forcing housemates to sleep and cook outdoors. Faith, stepping into his role as Head of House after Sultana’s interim leadership, had his hands full navigating this theme of scarcity.

Faith is the new head of house after challenging Sultana. Congratulations Faith, Head of House and the most influential housemate of the week.👏🏽#BBNaija #BBNaijaS10 #BNxBBNaija10 pic.twitter.com/EWMVzWKMG5 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 1, 2025

He was also voted Most Influential Player, marking a double win for him this week, but the pressure was heavy. His Friday Diary Session revealed his self-doubt, and his leadership style sparked tension. Faith’s strict approach to tasks, especially battery changes, caused a heated exchange between Mide and Denari. By week’s end, however, he softened, swapping sternness for service, even quietly changing batteries for sleeping housemates.

Drama, Love and a Red Telephone Surprise

Romance and rivalry thrived despite the tough conditions. Thelma Lawson and Rooboy finally cleared the air on their strained dynamic, with Thelma firmly stating her disinterest in a house romance. Meanwhile, Zita confronted Doris, Big Soso, and Sultana over gossip rumours, but Doris handled the accusations with grace. Joanna, however, enjoyed a secret splurge: a three-night indulgence via the Red Telephone, paid for from the prize money. The reveal will surely spark conversation in the coming weeks.

A Birthday Week of Bold Moves

Mide’s birthday celebration brought both sweetness and drama. Bright Morgan boldly declared his feelings for her in a heartfelt letter, read in front of the house. Isabella tried to pursue Bright Morgan herself, but her move backfired when Kola spilled the details to both Mide and Bright Morgan. Even with scarcity, the Owambe-themed Saturday Night Turn Up proved housemates could party in style, serving looks and keeping viewers entertained.

Thank you for joining us for tonight’s Saturday Night Party. Did you enjoy the party? We sure did!🤭 We’ll see you tomorrow for the live eviction show. Tune in!#BBNaija #BBNaijaS10 #BNxBBNaija10 pic.twitter.com/y5lox54ce1 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 6, 2025

A Triple Eviction Shakes the House

The week ended with shockwaves as three housemates were evicted instead of the usual two. Wahala and heartbreak defined the Sunday Live Show, and by the end of the night, Big Soso, Ivatar, and Doris had all exited the house. The triple eviction cut the house down to 19 contestants, raising the stakes for everyone left.

Ebuka Obi–Uchendu’s entrance foreshadowed the night’s drama. Dressed in a burnt-orange suit with leopard-print details and shades, he paid homage to screen legend Richard Mofe–Damijo. His royal look was a sign that this eviction night would be monumental.

Big Soso’s eviction stunned viewers, especially given her fiery presence throughout the season. From her memorable “Barbie” blowout with Faith to her fishpond clash with Dede, she was a central figure in the house. Her exit reminded everyone that popularity doesn’t guarantee longevity.

Ebuka asked Big Soso why everyone calls her their mother in the house. She said she has a motherly nature. And she wanted to be there for them because most of them don’t really have their moms. Awwn😊#BBNaijaXCheckersCustard #BBNaijaS10 #BNxBBNaija10 pic.twitter.com/RJ9Jlrejp7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 7, 2025

Ivatar’s departure was equally shocking. Just a week ago, she was trending after her explosive fallout with Mensan during the live show. But yesternight, the spotlight shifted, and her journey ended.

Doris’ eviction was perhaps the most heartbreaking. Known for her romance with Denari, her exit brought tears as the couple shared one last embrace. Her disappointment was palpable as she reflected on her hard work compared to other housemates.

Ebuka: Are things serious between you and Denari? Or was it just a strategy? Doris: Denari is my kind of guy. He’s quiet but chatty with me. #BBNaijaXCheckersCustard #BBNaijaS10 #BNxBBNaija10 pic.twitter.com/mUA930xJoF — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 7, 2025

Kaybobo’s Full-Circle Moment

Kaybobo had a different kind of Sunday. Just last week, he shed tears over feeling unrecognised despite his contributions to the house. This week, he was crowned Most Influential Player, earning immunity for the next eviction. The kitchen king finally got his flowers, proving his role in the house extends far beyond meal prep.

Style Watch: Thelma Lawson Stuns Again

Thelma Lawson continued her Sunday tradition of bold looks, arriving in a colourful outfit and headgear that proudly celebrated her Rivers heritage. Her consistent style statements have made her a highlight of every eviction night.

Looking Ahead

With 19 contestants left, the tension is at an all-time high. Week 6 proved that no housemate is safe, and the triple eviction has shaken alliances and strategies. As Biggie ushers in the second half of the season, fans can only expect more twists, drama, and jaw-dropping exits.

About Checkers Custard

Healthy eating doesn’t have to be boring!

Checkers Custard is a creamy, delicious dessert that’s also packed with nutrients. Add in your favourite fresh fruits to make it even healthier and more satisfying