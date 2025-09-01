Connect with us

Faith Crowned Week 6 Head of House as the Game Heats Up on BBNaija Season 10

BBNaija10 Week 5 Recap: No Evictions, Just Explosive Secrets and Shaky Ships

Beverly Osu, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman & More Step Out in Cultural Futurism at "The Serpent’s Gift" Premiere

A $3 Billion Deal in Africa? Canal+ and Multichoice for International Observers

Meet Joy Sunday: Nigerian-American Actress Owning Her Role as Bianca Barclay in Netflix’s "Wednesday"

Omowunmi Dada, Adedimeji Lateef & Itele D Icon Showed Up in Regal Style for the “Abanisete: The Ancestor” Premiere

Ashionye Michelle Raccah Joins the Cast of Netflix’s “Wednesday” Season 2 Episode 3

"Revelations" Marries Family Drama & Western Grit in RMD’s Latest Big-Screen Adventure | See the Premiere Looks

This Video of Tasha Cobbs Leonard Dancing in the Spirit Tunnel Will Make Your Whole Week

Watch William Benson Talk About Becoming Efemini in To Kill A Monkey with BellaNaija

Faith is crowned Head of House for Week 6 of Big Brother Naija Season 10, as the competition gets intense. #BNxBBNaija10
4 seconds ago

Big Brother Naija Season 10’s Week 6 has officially kicked off with a major shake-up, and Faith is sitting firmly on the throne.

In a dramatic twist, the housemate, who was just crowned the Most Influential Player of the Week, has now added anot202her feather to his cap by snagging the coveted Head of House (HoH) title. Talk about back-to-back wins.

Faith claimed the crown after outplaying Sultana, who briefly held the HoH position as Interim Head of House, as well as strong contenders like Koyin, Doris, Ivatar, and Imisi in Biggie’s intense challenger game. With this victory, Faith has secured full immunity from nominations, exclusive access to the HoH lounge, and the power to steer the house dynamics for the week.

And, of course, no HoH reign is complete without a special guest. Faith chose Joanna — this week’s “Snail of the House” — to join him in the coveted HoH lounge. It’s safe to say this choice raised a few eyebrows and will definitely keep things interesting in the coming days.

This milestone marks Faith’s official step into leadership at a pivotal point in the season, and fans are already watching closely to see how he’ll rule the house. Will this reign cement his status as a fan favourite and strategic powerhouse, or spark some drama along the way? Either way, Biggie’s game just got a lot more exciting.

