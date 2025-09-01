Federal Government Announces Updated Curriculum for Basic, Secondary and Tertiary Education

The Federal Government has announced a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s school curriculum for basic, senior secondary, and technical education, with implementation set to begin in September.

In a press statement signed by Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education, the announcement was made on behalf of the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa CON, by the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Said Ahmad.

Professor Ahmad explained that the review was a team effort, carried out in collaboration with key education bodies like the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

“The review process was not only about streamlining subjects but also about improving content to allow for deeper learning,” Ahmad said.

She emphasised that the aim is to reduce overload and create more learning time, stressing that the government is determined to deliver an education system that’s both practical and “future-ready.”

The New Curriculum Breakdown:

Here’s how the subject count looks for Nigerian students moving forward:

Primary 1–3: Minimum of 9 and maximum of 10 subjects.

Primary 4–6: Between 10 and 12 subjects.

Junior Secondary School: Between 12 and 14 subjects.

Senior Secondary School: Between 8 and 9 subjects.

Technical Schools: Between 9 and 11 subjects.

According to Professor Ahmad, the review went beyond just trimming subjects. It’s about making learning meaningful:

“The revised curricula will reduce content overload and create more learning time for students,” she explained, adding that the changes reflect the government’s commitment to “delivering quality, practical and relevant education in a rapidly changing world.”

The Ministry of Education also commended the role of stakeholders in the process, promising strict monitoring and oversight to ensure a smooth transition for schools across the country. While no exact date for the rollout was given, the government has confirmed that the implementation will begin this September and will be phased in to make sure schools can adapt effectively.