Augustsecrets Advocates for Healthier Nutrition with The Jadens Pop-Up

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Over the last weekend, Augustsecrets Ltd, a Nigerian nutrition company hosted families to an exclusive event ‘The Jadens Pop-up’  to further advocate for healthier, African-inspired nutrition for young children and families with Jadens Natural Cereals. 

In partnership with The Baby Lounge, foremost childcare company hosted young moms, dads and children to fun activities such as yoga, games, and healthy bites. The highlights of the event featured children who were former customers of the Jadens brand making various recipes such as waffles, for the guests. All participating children went away with gifts and consolation prizes. In the same vein, the Jadens Kitchen served Mushroom Sauce with rice, in a bid to promote the health benefits of the consumption of locally-grown mushrooms and other African superfoods.  

AugustsecretsLtd, in collaboration with the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE) by the Government of Netherlands currently engages over 1000 women and youth to grow and sell mushroom and mushroom-based products across Nigeria.

According to the Founder of Augustsecrets Ltd, Oluwatoyin Onigbanjo, the event was an opportunity to further advocate for the importance of healthier nutrition for young children and health-conscious families, with African superfoods.

“I started the Augustsecrets brand whilst trying to find food options for my son. Today, we have fed thousands of young children with homemade-style cereals and snacks, all with African food ingredients. The goal is to make African food a priority and not an afterthought, reducing the scourge of nutritional deficiencies especially in young children. Everyone knows Augustsecrets as a brand for babies, but our mission has grown beyond that to a family-focused brand” she said. 

She stated that the mission of the company was to continually inspire young children and families to live healthier and happier lives with wholesome nutrition. She stressed further on the need for curating continuous education and awareness for families in influencing food choices from ultra-processed foods to healthier food options.  

Malnutrition& Nutritional deficiencies remain one of the most urgent threats to maternal and child health in major developing countries, contributing to half of child mortality records, irreversible physical and cognitive impairments, as well as limiting economic productivity and overall health. 

 

 

