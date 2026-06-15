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Somi Opens a New Chapter With What Does It Take to Bloom? and “We’re All Falling"

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Music

Somi Opens a New Chapter With What Does It Take to Bloom? and “We’re All Falling”

Rwandan-Ugandan singer-songwriter Somi announces her upcoming 13-track album, What Does It Take to Bloom?, arriving on 7 August via Salon Africana. The project features collaborations with Nigerian highlife duo The Cavemen and saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, led by the reflective single “We’re All Falling.”
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Singer Somi poses in a textured cream fringe dress and large orange bead necklace surrounded by green bushes.

Rwandan-Ugandan artist Somi posing for her promotional album artwork for What Does It Take to Bloom?

It has been six years since Somi last released a full body of original work, and now the Rwandan-Ugandan singer-songwriter is finally ready to share what she’s been creating.

The multi-award-winning artist has announced her new album, What Does It Take to Bloom?, arriving on 7 August via Salon Africana. Alongside the announcement comes its first single, “We’re All Falling,” giving listeners an early glimpse into the world she has been building over the past few years.

If you’ve followed Somi’s music, you’ll know she has always had a way of turning deeply personal experiences into songs that feel universal. On What Does It Take to Bloom?, she leans into questions of growth, change, belonging and what it means to remain true to yourself when life refuses to stay still.

The album was written and recorded across Dakar, Lagos, Paris and New York City, drawing from different places, experiences and moments in her life. Its lead single, “We’re All Falling,” arrives from a particularly personal place. Written during a period marked by loss, the song reflects on life’s fragility and the reality that time keeps moving whether we’re ready or not. Yet it doesn’t dwell in sadness. Instead, it gently encourages presence, grace and appreciating the moments we have.

Singer Somi poses with outstretched arms in a cream fringe dress and large orange beads amidst green bushes with yellow flowers.

Promotional press photograph of singer-songwriter Somi for her album What Does It Take to Bloom?

Speaking about the album, Somi says:

“I wrote this body of work while traversing many places and losing many people. This album is a mirror of searching for where and how to take root in spite of that. I pray these songs offer each listener a sense of Home or, at the very least, a witnessing of me coming Home to myself.”

One of the things that has always made Somi’s music so compelling is that it rarely sits in one place. Across her catalogue, she has moved between jazz, soul, highlife, spoken word and the many influences that shape her African and diasporic experiences. This new album continues that journey while allowing her voice and instincts to take up even more space.

The project also comes with some exciting collaborations, including an appearance from Nigerian duo The Cavemen on “Sometimes Love” and saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin on “So You Want to Be a Woman.

Official album artwork cover for Somi's What Does It Take to Bloom featuring a floral graphic beside hands with statement jewelry.

The official album artwork cover for Somi’s upcoming 13-track studio album, What Does It Take to Bloom?

The full album features 13 tracks:

Throw Something
Sometimes Love (ft. The Cavemen)
What Does It Take to Bloom?
Mama On Blooming
So You Want to Be a Woman (ft. Lakecia Benjamin)
Aiwah
Sugar
Mama On Tradition
Ngayaya
Lay It Down
Interlude: Skin To Skin
We’re All Falling
Love Could Be Anywhere

With What Does It Take to Bloom? arriving on 7 August, Somi has set the ball rolling with “We’re All Falling.” Listen below.

 

Photo Credit: Somi

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