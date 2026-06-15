Somi Opens a New Chapter With What Does It Take to Bloom? and “We’re All Falling”

It has been six years since Somi last released a full body of original work, and now the Rwandan-Ugandan singer-songwriter is finally ready to share what she’s been creating.

The multi-award-winning artist has announced her new album, What Does It Take to Bloom?, arriving on 7 August via Salon Africana. Alongside the announcement comes its first single, “We’re All Falling,” giving listeners an early glimpse into the world she has been building over the past few years.

If you’ve followed Somi’s music, you’ll know she has always had a way of turning deeply personal experiences into songs that feel universal. On What Does It Take to Bloom?, she leans into questions of growth, change, belonging and what it means to remain true to yourself when life refuses to stay still.

The album was written and recorded across Dakar, Lagos, Paris and New York City, drawing from different places, experiences and moments in her life. Its lead single, “We’re All Falling,” arrives from a particularly personal place. Written during a period marked by loss, the song reflects on life’s fragility and the reality that time keeps moving whether we’re ready or not. Yet it doesn’t dwell in sadness. Instead, it gently encourages presence, grace and appreciating the moments we have.

Speaking about the album, Somi says:

“I wrote this body of work while traversing many places and losing many people. This album is a mirror of searching for where and how to take root in spite of that. I pray these songs offer each listener a sense of Home or, at the very least, a witnessing of me coming Home to myself.”

One of the things that has always made Somi’s music so compelling is that it rarely sits in one place. Across her catalogue, she has moved between jazz, soul, highlife, spoken word and the many influences that shape her African and diasporic experiences. This new album continues that journey while allowing her voice and instincts to take up even more space.

The project also comes with some exciting collaborations, including an appearance from Nigerian duo The Cavemen on “Sometimes Love” and saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin on “So You Want to Be a Woman.”

The full album features 13 tracks:

Throw Something

Sometimes Love (ft. The Cavemen)

What Does It Take to Bloom?

Mama On Blooming

So You Want to Be a Woman (ft. Lakecia Benjamin)

Aiwah

Sugar

Mama On Tradition

Ngayaya

Lay It Down

Interlude: Skin To Skin

We’re All Falling

Love Could Be Anywhere

With What Does It Take to Bloom? arriving on 7 August, Somi has set the ball rolling with “We’re All Falling.” Listen below.

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Photo Credit: Somi