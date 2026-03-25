The Link-Up You Hoped For! Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr Just Made It Official With “Aye Kan”

Do you know Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr have been cooking something in the studio? Don’t worry, this Friday, you get to feast on a single from the duo. Now, the secret is officially out.

The five-time Grammy Award winner has confirmed that Ayra Starr is the special guest on her upcoming single, “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)”. She shared the news on social media alongside a glimpse into their studio session, adding that they had “so much fun” putting the track together. From the dancing in the video, it’s easy to see what she means.

This collaboration has been a long time coming. The two first set the internet buzzing earlier this year when they met at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles. Seeing the Beninese legend and the Nigerian star share a moment on the red carpet, with Ayra in a champagne corset gown, had many hoping for a musical link-up. It turns out they got to work not long after.

For Ayra Starr, this is another big moment in a busy year. She is still riding the wave of her latest single, “Where Do We Go,” and a collaboration with a global icon like Kidjo further reinforces her place as one of the continent’s most exciting voices.

As for the “Queen of African Music,” this release sets the tone for what’s ahead. The single leads into Angélique’s highly anticipated 19th studio album, “Hope!!,” arriving on 24 April. The project also features names like Davido and The Cavemen, making it one to look out for.

Mark your calendars for Friday, 27 March. Something tells us this one will be on repeat for a while.