Connect with us

BN TV Music

Pre-Wedding Shoot Inspo? Falz Has You Covered With the Visuals for His New Single "Omoge"

BN TV Music Scoop

Jason Derulo Hit the Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel & the Hallway Got Everything It Asked For

Beauty BN TV Music Scoop

"Why Are You Arguing on Twitter?" — Cardi B Reflects on Fame, MSG Shows & Grow-Good Beauty

BN TV Music Scoop

5 Dunsin Oyekan & Theophilus Sunday Collaborations You Need on Your Playlist Right Now

BN TV Relationships

Offair With Gbemi & Toolz Tackles the Modern Nigerian Man and the Conversation Got Very Real | Watch

Beauty BN TV

Layefa Ebitonmo’s No-Foundation Routine Is the Everyday Makeup Reset You Need

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Watch Kehlani Turn JHud’s Spirit Tunnel Into a Full-On Party

BN TV Music

Asake & DJ Snake Drop "Worship" and It Hits on a Deeper Level

BN TV

Asake Gets Real on Korty EO's Flow With Korty

BN TV Movies & TV

Diiadem Is Talking Reality TV, Motherhood and Building Her Beauty Brand on Dear Ife Series

BN TV

Pre-Wedding Shoot Inspo? Falz Has You Covered With the Visuals for His New Single “Omoge”

Falz is rethinking the traditional pre-wedding shoot. To accompany the nostalgic, highlife-heavy rhythm of his latest track, “Omoge,” the rapper swapped stiff portraits for a bit of a laugh. Expect turquoise lace Agbadas, a lilac lace buba with a matching knee-length wrapper, and some rather adventurous poses that involve Falz acting as a human footrest.
Avatar photo

Published

24 minutes ago

 on

Falz wearing a purple and turquoise striped Aso-Oke Agbada with a matching Abeti Aja fila, holding a carved black wooden staff.

Falz wearing a purple and turquoise striped Aso-Oke Agbada with a matching Abeti Aja fila, holding a carved black wooden staff. Photo Credit: Falz/Instagram

Getting married soon and wondering how you and your boo will pose for the cameras? If you are currently staring at a blank Pinterest board, Falz has stepped in as the unlikely creative director for your pre-wedding shoot.

To promote his latest single, “Omoge,” the rapper shared a look at a studio session that is less about traditional romance and more about having a bit of a laugh. Dressed in a sprawling turquoise and silver lace Agbada, Falz is seen larking about with a model who is wearing a lace buba, a matching knee-length wrapper, and a structural Gele.

The two move through a series of increasingly ridiculous poses. At one point, Falz is on the floor acting as a human footrest, and later, the model is seen sitting on his back while he is on all fours. As Falz put it himself: “Pre-wedding shoot inspo? I got you.”

Beyond the antics, the song itself is a massive nod to our musical heritage. “Omoge” samples the legendary Juju icon Sir Shina Peters, borrowing the title and the unmistakable bounce of the original. It is a nostalgic, highlife-heavy track that feels like the perfect soundtrack for a celebration—even if your own pre-wedding photos end up being a little more conventional.

Listen to the track below and watch the video for some couple poses inspiration

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php