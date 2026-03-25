Pre-Wedding Shoot Inspo? Falz Has You Covered With the Visuals for His New Single “Omoge”

Getting married soon and wondering how you and your boo will pose for the cameras? If you are currently staring at a blank Pinterest board, Falz has stepped in as the unlikely creative director for your pre-wedding shoot.

To promote his latest single, “Omoge,” the rapper shared a look at a studio session that is less about traditional romance and more about having a bit of a laugh. Dressed in a sprawling turquoise and silver lace Agbada, Falz is seen larking about with a model who is wearing a lace buba, a matching knee-length wrapper, and a structural Gele.

The two move through a series of increasingly ridiculous poses. At one point, Falz is on the floor acting as a human footrest, and later, the model is seen sitting on his back while he is on all fours. As Falz put it himself: “Pre-wedding shoot inspo? I got you.”

Beyond the antics, the song itself is a massive nod to our musical heritage. “Omoge” samples the legendary Juju icon Sir Shina Peters, borrowing the title and the unmistakable bounce of the original. It is a nostalgic, highlife-heavy track that feels like the perfect soundtrack for a celebration—even if your own pre-wedding photos end up being a little more conventional.

Listen to the track below and watch the video for some couple poses inspiration

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