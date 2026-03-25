Jason Derulo Hit the Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel & the Hallway Got Everything It Asked For

You really had to be there. We’re talking about the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and the way Jason Derulo moved through it felt like a full performance in motion.

The American singer, songwriter and dancer steps into the hallway already in sync with the beat, easing into a confident, rhythmic walk that carries him forward with intention. There’s no rush to it. He settles into the moment, letting each step land before building things up.

His look plays its part. An oversized black double-breasted coat with a shearling collar is worn open, leaving his chest tattoos visible, while wide-leg pleated trousers move with him as he walks. Silver hoop earrings and black open-toed slides round things off with a relaxed touch that fits the mood.

As he makes his way down the tunnel, the crowd comes alive around him. Chants of “Get it, get it, get it!” and “Jason Derulo’s at J-Hud!” rise and fall in rhythm, and he responds with sharp, well-timed hand claps that mirror theirs. It becomes a back-and-forth, a shared moment that pulls everyone in.

From there, his steps open up into smooth footwork—slides, subtle turns, and small switches in pace that keep the movement flowing without breaking stride. He stays locked into the rhythm, carrying it from one end of the tunnel to the other while keeping that easy connection with the people around him.

Phones are up, hands are clapping, and the excitement follows him all the way through. By the time he reaches the end, it feels complete, like a moment that unfolded naturally and stayed right on beat from start to finish.