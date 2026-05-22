Naija Super Stars Set to Light Up the Stage at the Konga103.7FM Children’s Carnival

The KongaFM Children’s Day Carnival is almost here, and top Nigerian superstars have expressed great enthusiasm about the excitement they are preparing to bring to their audience on the big day.

As families and children across Lagos count down to Saturday, 23rd May 2026 at The Zone Event Centre, Lagos, anticipation continues to build around what is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and most entertaining Children’s Day celebrations of the year.

If you have been wondering whether this carnival is worth attending, the answer is simple — absolutely.

Jeremiah Sax, A 13-year-old super performer who plays the saxophone with so much zest, confidence, and expertise, will be live on stage at the KongaFM Children’s Day Carnival. Jeremiah Sax is one of the brightest young talents to watch, and his remarkable ability to command the stage at such a young age continues to amaze audiences everywhere. His performance promises to inspire children and leave parents genuinely impressed.

Yellow Girl, one of the most energetic and exciting entertainers in the industry, Yellow Girl is bringing her vibrant personality and electrifying stage presence to the carnival. Known for her ability to connect instantly with audiences, she is set to deliver a thrilling performance that will keep the children dancing, singing, and fully entertained throughout her set.

Osh Michael, an Afrobeat sensation, is also set to storm the KongaFM Children’s Day Carnival stage with an energetic performance packed with rhythm, vibes, and crowd engagement. His unique sound and lively delivery make him a perfect fit for a fun-filled celebration designed for children and families.

Femi Jackson, fondly known as Nigeria’s Michael Jackson, is ready to deliver a breathtaking dance performance that will leave the audience stunned. With his incredible dance moves, unmatched stage energy, and iconic performance style, children and parents alike are in for an unforgettable experience once he steps onto the stage.

Hosted by MC Pato, bringing laughter, excitement, and nonstop entertainment to the event is the one and only MC Pato — Nigeria’s comedy CFR MC and one of the most loved entertainers in the country. From games to jokes and audience interaction, MC Pato will keep the atmosphere lively and engaging from start to finish.

Beyond the performances, the KongaFM Children’s Day Carnival promises a complete family experience packed with exciting activities, including a grand march past, cultural displays, competitions, choreography performances, face painting, and several engaging experiences specially designed for children.

Parents will also enjoy exclusive benefits at the Mum’s Corner, including special discounts on genuine Konga products, free Wi-Fi access throughout the venue, and guaranteed security to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone in attendance.

The excitement is building. The stars are ready. The stage is almost set for an unforgettable Children’s Day celebration.

Enrollment is currently open at ₦3,000 per child. Tickets are not available online.

To reserve a spot, simply send a message to:

08036669144 or 08054657002.

The countdown has officially begun; don’t let your child miss this unforgettable experience.