Konga103.7FM Gears Up for an Exciting Children’s Day Carnival — And You Won’t Want to Miss It

As Children’s Day approaches, KongaFM is pulling out all the stops to deliver an unforgettable experience for children and families. The station is set to host its highly anticipated Children’s Day Carnival, powered by its children’s show YOUNG STARS CORNER, which airs every Saturday at 11am



Ahead of the event, the leadership team sat down to share exactly what participants, sponsors, and vendors can expect.



One thing is clear: this is going to be big.



For sponsors and vendors, the KongaFM Children’s Day Carnival presents a rare and valuable opportunity. According to Head of Marketing, Teddy Esosa Don-Momoh, says “the event is expected to draw an audience of over 500 children, which covers a wide age range, 7 to 15 years. There will be a grand march past by schools, cultural competitions, music performance, and lots more for children. Elements of fun are also planned for the Carnival”



“For brands and FMCGs looking to increase their visibility, Sponsors and vendors will have the opportunity to expose their businesses to an audience of over 500 participants , through the platform KongaFM is creating,” he noted

Head of Radio, Lilian Duru Valentine, highlights the unique advantage that comes with KongaFM’s reach. Radio, she says, Konga FM is everywhere, and that widespread presence translates directly into brand amplification for businesses that participate.



Beyond the adults, she also spoke to the power of children’s voices, noting that the carnival gives young participants a platform to be heard far beyond where their voices could physically reach. It is a celebration of both business and childhood in equal measure.



For those who cannot attend in person, Head of TV, Ayodele Olujimi, assures that no one will be left out. Every angle of the event will be covered and well represented, with global media coverage ensuring that the carnival reaches a wide audience and viewers far beyond the venue.

“Every angle will be covered and well represented for viewers out there who would get to see what the brand stands for,” he said, a promise that speaks to KongaFM’s commitment to excellence in storytelling and coverage.



“A great event is also a safe one”. Head of Operations, Ahmed Jaiyeola, confirmed that security arrangements are already firmly in place, ensuring that every child and parent who attends the carnival can focus on having a great time, with full peace of mind.



Perhaps the most exciting promise came from Head of Communications (Radio & TV), Ifeoma Ajumobi, Konga 103.7fm is Africa’s 1st Commerce and Hit Music Station set to make a great difference in the business community. We have a mandate to take businesses through the last mile. “This Children’s Carnival offers us the opportunity to fulfil this vision.

Every “I” will be dotted, every “t” will be crossed to ensure that all participants have a memorable experience, while partners and sponsors’ visibility goals are met



For every participant, this is set to be an experience like never before.



Whether you are a parent, school owner, business owner, a sponsor, teacher or simply someone who loves a great celebration, the KongaFM Children’s Day Carnival is the place to be this May.



Stay tuned to Konga103.7FM for more updates, and get ready for a day full of fun, connection, and unforgettable memories. You can also stream worldwide on kongafm.com. For media inquiries and partnership opportunities, connect with us here.

Konga103.7FM, Your Commerce and Hit Music Station

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