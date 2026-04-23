Konga103.7 FM Covers the ASUS Partner Elevate Summit Nigeria 2026: A Landmark Moment for Nigeria’s Tech Landscape

As Nigeria’s leading AI broadcasting station in Africa, KongaFM was invited to be on the ground for the ASUS Partner Elevate Summit Nigeria 2026, a product launch that marks a bold new chapter for technology in Nigeria. With Konga Group and TD Africa standing as major partners of the event, the summit was a powerful convergence of innovation, distribution, and media, and KongaFM was right at the heart of it.

New Products, New Possibilities

Jasmine Lin, Africa Regional Head at ASUS, took the stage to unveil an impressive lineup of new products, each designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s tech users. The products launched include:

1. ASUS Go Pro Edition

2. ASUS Zenbook Duo (2024)

3. ASUS V400 AIO Minimalist

4. ROG Zephyrus G14 (GU405)

5. ASUS VivoBook S16

6. ASUS DialPad

One standout feature highlighted during the launch was the MYASUS App, an intelligent built-in tool that offers users helpful suggestions when they are unsure of what to do next, making the experience of using an ASUS device smarter and more intuitive. Adding to the value proposition, every purchase comes with an impressive additional 700GB of storage, a compelling offer for both everyday users and professionals.

Mohammed Kazim, Head of Sales at ASUS, shed light on how these products will reach Nigerian consumers. Three major distributors have been appointed to drive availability across the country; TD Africa, Tecknodome, and Coscharis Group, with the laptops already available across key outlets in Computer Village, Lagos. It is a distribution strategy designed to ensure that these products are not just launched, but genuinely accessible to Nigerians wherever they are.

Representing Konga Group, Melvin Eche-Chukwuma added an important dimension to the conversation: the need to effectively pass product knowledge to end users. His contribution underscored a truth that goes beyond the launch itself: great technology is only as powerful as the understanding behind it, and equipping consumers with the right knowledge is critical for real market penetration.

Being specially invited to cover the ASUS Partner Elevate Summit Nigeria 2026 is a reflection of what KongaFM represents; a trusted, authoritative media platform that Nigeria’s biggest brands turn to when they want their stories told with credibility and reach. As Africa’s number one AI broadcasting station, KongaFM continues to be the platform at the intersection of technology, business, and media, present at every conversation that matters.

Stay tuned to Konga103.7FM for more updates, and get ready for a day full of fun, connection, and unforgettable memories. You can also stream worldwide on kongafm.com. For media inquiries and partnership opportunities, connect with us at [email protected]

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