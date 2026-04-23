Connect with us

Events Promotions

Konga103.7 FM Covers the ASUS Partner Elevate Summit Nigeria 2026: A Landmark Moment for Nigeria's Tech Landscape

Events

Lafarge Africa Reaffirms Commitment to Building Sustainable Impact Through Women at IWD 2026

Events

Nigeria Info FM And Wazobia FM Reaffirm Industry Leadership With Major Wins At 2026 Bon Awards

Events Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Names Bovi Ugboma and Nomzamo Mbatha as 2026 Hosts

Events

Stanbic IBTC Pensions Clinches Back-to-Back Victory at UBA Pensions’ Sports Tournament

Events

Busha Empowers Female Founders With 6 Million Naira Grant Through Beauty Hut Africa Initiative

Events

Dr Omolola Salako Launches 'The GIFTS of Survivorship' to Redefine Cancer Survivorship

Events

33 Export Lager Beer Took Over Benin City With the 33 Connect Party and Launch of their new look, and it was Epic

Events Promotions

Jameson Black Barrel Bartender Series Spotlights Nigerian Cocktail Craft

Events

DBNC 2026: Repositioning Nigerian Businesses for Success in a Borderless Economy

Events

Konga103.7 FM Covers the ASUS Partner Elevate Summit Nigeria 2026: A Landmark Moment for Nigeria’s Tech Landscape

Avatar photo

Published

32 minutes ago

 on

As Nigeria’s leading AI broadcasting station in Africa, KongaFM was invited to be on the ground for the ASUS Partner Elevate Summit Nigeria 2026, a product launch that marks a bold new chapter for technology in Nigeria. With Konga Group and TD Africa standing as major partners of the event, the summit was a powerful convergence of innovation, distribution, and media, and KongaFM was right at the heart of it.

New Products, New Possibilities

Jasmine Lin, Africa Regional Head at ASUS, took the stage to unveil an impressive lineup of new products, each designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s tech users. The products launched include:

1. ASUS Go Pro Edition

2. ASUS Zenbook Duo (2024)

3. ASUS V400 AIO Minimalist

4. ROG Zephyrus G14 (GU405)

5. ASUS VivoBook S16

6. ASUS DialPad

One standout feature highlighted during the launch was the MYASUS App, an intelligent built-in tool that offers users helpful suggestions when they are unsure of what to do next, making the experience of using an ASUS device smarter and more intuitive. Adding to the value proposition, every purchase comes with an impressive additional 700GB of storage, a compelling offer for both everyday users and professionals.

Mohammed Kazim, Head of Sales at ASUS, shed light on how these products will reach Nigerian consumers. Three major distributors have been appointed to drive availability across the country; TD Africa, Tecknodome, and Coscharis Group, with the laptops already available across key outlets in Computer Village, Lagos. It is a distribution strategy designed to ensure that these products are not just launched, but genuinely accessible to Nigerians wherever they are.

Representing Konga Group, Melvin Eche-Chukwuma added an important dimension to the conversation: the need to effectively pass product knowledge to end users. His contribution underscored a truth that goes beyond the launch itself: great technology is only as powerful as the understanding behind it, and equipping consumers with the right knowledge is critical for real market penetration.

Being specially invited to cover the ASUS Partner Elevate Summit Nigeria 2026 is a reflection of what KongaFM represents; a trusted, authoritative media platform that Nigeria’s biggest brands turn to when they want their stories told with credibility and reach. As Africa’s number one AI broadcasting station, KongaFM continues to be the platform at the intersection of technology, business, and media, present at every conversation that matters.

Stay tuned to Konga103.7FM for more updates, and get ready for a day full of fun, connection, and unforgettable memories. You can also stream worldwide on kongafm.com. For media inquiries and partnership opportunities, connect with us at [email protected]

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php