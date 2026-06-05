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5 New Nigerian Songs to Add to Your Playlist This Week

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5 New Nigerian Songs to Add to Your Playlist This Week

Looking for something to groove to this week? This list features five new Nigerian songs for June 2026, including Ayra Starr’s single ‘Tornado’, Tiwa Savage’s ‘Energy’ featuring Wande Coal and Mavo, Mr P’s ‘I Can’t Look Away’, and new music from Kunmie, Lojay, and Anendlessocean.
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Official album artwork cover for Anendlessocean's Love Is A Machinery featuring the artist sitting on a wooden chair in a wood-panelled room.

The official album cover art for Anendlessocean’s 2026 studio project, Love Is A Machinery (LIAM). Photo Credit: Anendlessocean/Instagram

If you have been scouring the internet for fresh soundscapes to rescue your daily queue from the same old rotations, you can officially stop looking. The mid-year music rush is fully upon us, and the industry’s heavy hitters—alongside some incredibly brilliant rising acts—have delivered exactly what the weather demands. From highly anticipated album teases to groove-heavy collaborations, the sonic landscape has shifted beautifully over the past few weeks.

Here are 5 brand-new Nigerian songs you need to add to your playlist right now:

Ayra Starr — “Tornado”

Fresh off her captivating global showcases, the Afro-pop queen returned on 12 June 2026 with her newest single, “Tornado“. Released via Mavin Records and Republic Records, this dancefloor-ready anthem serves as a confident, fast-paced teaser for her highly anticipated third studio album, “Starrgirl,” which is slated to arrive on 14 August 2026. If you want a track that commands you to move from the very first second, this one is a mandatory addition.

Mr P — “I Can’t Look Away”

Peter Okoye, widely known as Mr P, returned to the visual and sonic landscape on 11 June 2026 with his latest single, “I Can’t Look Away“. For this record, Mr P intentionally reunited with key creatives from the classic P-Square era to recapture that nostalgia-driven, dance-heavy pop formula that captured the continent years ago. Accompanying the release is a high-grade performance video that centres entirely on sharp, synchronised choreography.

Tiwa Savage featuring Wande Coal and Mavo — “Energy”

When veterans link up, the result is bound to be a masterclass. Dropped on 29 May 2026 as a standalone single, “Energy” brings together the iconic vocals of Tiwa Savage and Wande Coal, alongside a stellar contribution from Mavo. It is a smooth, mid-tempo record that builds on their historic chemistry, creating a laid-back atmosphere perfect for breezy evening drives or quiet weekend wind-downs.

Kunmie and Lojay — “Gorgeous”

Released on 28 May 2026 through CiDAR Africa, “Gorgeous” pairs the rising talent Kunmie with the unmistakable, silk-smooth vocal delivery of Lojay. This Afro-soul fusion tracks a story of vulnerability and deep romance, driven by an atmospheric production from The Kazez, Drilly, and Puffybeatz. It is easily one of the most compelling collaborative records of the season for anyone who appreciates fine lyricism.

Anendlessocean — “Love Linguistics” (LIAM)

Anendlessocean has officially ushered us into his new creative era with the release of Love Is A Machinery (LIAM), a stunning 11-track studio album that arrived just this month. The album’s conceptual focal point, “Love Linguistics,” unpacks devotion and human connection with his signature poetic precision and acoustic warmth. For a playlist addition that grounds your mind and settles your mood, this project is unmatched.

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