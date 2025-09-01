This Oversized Sequinned Blazer Is Anita Asuoha’s Boldest Fashion Moment Yet

Anita Asuoha knows how to make people laugh—that’s why we love her as Real Warri Pikin. But if there’s one thing she’s proven time and again, it’s that she can serve looks just as well as punchlines.

The comedian recently lit up the stage in Maryland, USA, during her Unapologetically Me tour, delivering a performance that kept the audience entertained from start to finish. But before she took the mic, her outfit had already made a statement of its own.

She wore a striking oversized blazer with a bold sequinned design, a patchwork of bright blues, yellows, oranges, and other vibrant tones, layered in a pattern reminiscent of overlapping scales against a dark background. The jacket’s sculptural silhouette, with its broad shoulders and open front, made it a true centrepiece.

To keep the focus on the jacket, Anita paired it with a simple black crop top and matching bottoms, finished with white trainers. Layered silver chains added a subtle metallic touch without taking away from the standout piece.

And we have to say, there’s something about those pre-show photos—Anita holding her black microphone, poised to step into the spotlight—that perfectly captures her mix of confidence and charm.

See more photos below