Connect with us

Sweet Spot

The Asuoha Family Just Got Cuter: Say Hello to Baby Obianuju

Sweet Spot

Cardi B Just Welcomed a Baby Boy and We Are Swooning

Music Sweet Spot

Wizkid’s Heartwarming Support for His Son’s Debut EP Has Everyone Smiling

Sweet Spot

Seven Years Later, Love Feels Just Right for Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Toke Makinwa’s Red-Hot Birthday Photos Are Too Beautiful to Miss

Scoop Sweet Spot

Toke Makinwa’s Photos with Her Baby Girl Yaya Are So Sweet to See

Scoop Sweet Spot

Cuppy’s Note to Her Sister Tolani Feels Like the Warmest Hug Online

Style Sweet Spot

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus Are Couple Goals in These Stunning Cultural Looks

Culture Scoop Sweet Spot

Shawn Faqua & Sharon Ifunanya’s Multi-Look Igbo Wedding Was a Celebration of Culture and Love

Scoop Sweet Spot

Prudent Gabriel & Okopi Peterson Mark Their First Traditional Wedding Anniversary in Stunning Purple Style

Sweet Spot

The Asuoha Family Just Got Cuter: Say Hello to Baby Obianuju

Comedian and actor Anita Asuoha, fondly known as Real Warri Pikin, has welcomed her newest addition and shared the sweetest images of her children with their baby sister Obianuju Emma Tamaralayefa Elohor Light Asuoha.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The Asuoha family just got a whole lot cuter. Comedian and actor Anita Asuoha, fondly known as Real Warri Pikin, has welcomed her newest addition and shared the sweetest images of her children with their baby sister Obianuju, Emma, Tamaralayefa, Elohor, Light, Asuoha.

In the beautifully staged photos, her three older children gather around the newborn for a perfect meet the newest member moment. Dressed in coordinated white outfits, the older kids, two girls and one boy, smiled warmly as they posed with their baby sister.

The youngest of the siblings, the boy in the middle, gently holds the baby wrapped in a cream and white swaddle with a tiny floral headband. The beige background keeps the focus on the children and the new arrival capturing a soft, joyful, and intimate family moment.

The photos show a family full of love and it is clear that Obianuju Emma Tamaralayefa Elohor Light Asuoha has already captured the hearts of her siblings and everyone who sees these beautiful images.

Swipe to see the adorable photos of Obianuju

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php