Scoop
Lilian Afegbai, Tolu Bally & More Showed Up in Style for Ini Edo’s Father’s Funeral
Saying goodbye to a loved one is never easy, but having the right people around makes a difference. Ini Edo recently laid her father to rest in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with close friends and colleagues standing by her side.
Reflecting on the moment, she shared,
Finally, I laid to rest my first love. A man whose presence shaped our lives in ways words can barely capture. Our father was more than just a provider and protector—he was a guiding light, a man who walked with unwavering faith and instilled in us the fear of God.
She was not alone. Her friends and colleagues made their way to Uyo to support her, showing up in stylish aso ebi looks. Uche Jombo, Toke Makinwa, Tolu Bally, Lilian Afegbai, Ruth Kadiri, Medlin Boss, and Real Warri Pikin all came through looking elegant while paying their respects.
See how they showed up below.
Ini Edo
View this post on Instagram
Uche Jombo
View this post on Instagram
Toke Makinwa
View this post on Instagram
Tolu Bally
View this post on Instagram
Lilian Afegbai
View this post on Instagram
Ruth Kadiri
View this post on Instagram
Mimi Yina (Medlin Boss)
View this post on Instagram
Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin)
View this post on Instagram