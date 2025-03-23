6 Continents Down, 1 to Go: Alma Asinobi Nears a Guinness World Record

Nigerian travel content creator Alma Asinobi is on a mission to break the Guinness World Record for the Fastest Time to Visit All Seven Continents. The record to beat is 2 days and 16 hours, set by Johnny Cruz Buckingham in February 2025. Alma, who has already explored over 30 countries across five continents, is now taking on her biggest challenge yet.

She began her journey on March 15, aiming to complete the trip in 60 hours. With six continents down and one more to go, it has been a whirlwind of flights, delays, and passport struggles, but she is still pushing through.

Here’s a look at her journey so far:

Continent 1 – Antarctica

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alma – Travel Creator (@almaasinobi)

The clock started the moment she took off from King George Island, the only part of Antarctica not covered in snow.

Continent 2 – South America

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alma – Travel Creator (@almaasinobi)

She landed in Chile at 23:10 GMT, proudly repping Nigeria with her flag at a monument.

Continent 3 – North America

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alma – Travel Creator (@almaasinobi)

Touched down in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Continent 4 – Europe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alma – Travel Creator (@almaasinobi)

She made it to Spain, but delays in North America caused her to miss her next flight “Intercontinental wahala,” she called it.

Continent 5 – Africa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alma – Travel Creator (@almaasinobi)

Her original plan was to land in another African country, but passport check-in issues forced a change of plans. She rerouted to Cairo, Egypt instead.

Continent 6 – Asia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alma – Travel Creator (@almaasinobi)

Faced more travel hurdles in Dubai. She was pulled aside and missed her flight to Perth, so she rerouted to Sydney instead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alma – Travel Creator (@almaasinobi)

With just one more continent to go, Alma is racing against time to make history.

Go Alma! You’re doing it.