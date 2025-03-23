Connect with us

Tems Stuns in a Floral Two-Piece for an Unforgettable Johannesburg Performance

Vocals, vibes, and a show-stopping look, Tems owned the stage a floral two-piece in Johannesburg.
4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Tems/Instagram

Tems lit up The Dome in Nasrec, Johannesburg, delivering a soul-stirring performance that had the crowd singing along to every note. Dressed in a gorgeous floral two-piece, the Grammy-winning star exuded effortless elegance, pairing the look with bold jewellery and a sleek black scarf draped around her neck.

Her outfit featured a floral-print top with shimmering black embellishments at the hem, perfectly matched with flared trousers that carried the same delicate print along one leg and at the bottom. The entire outfit moved beautifully with her as she swayed to the rhythm, completely lost in the music.

The Grammy award winner wore a floral designed two piece, a top and a trouser with floral prints on the top and black shiny embellishments at the hem of the top.

The night got even more special when South African R&B star Elaine joined her on stage, adding a local touch to the experience. The chemistry between the two artists was undeniable, making the moment even more magical for fans.

After the show, Tems took to social media to share her love for Johannesburg, writing:

Unforgettable, that’s who you are 🇿🇦💕✨
I’m so grateful Joburg, thank you.

See photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

