Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Love-Filled Album Is as Sweet as Their Love Story

Three months after the sweet news of their engagement, Selena Gomez and her fiancé, record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco, are declaring their love in the most artistic way possible, with a joint album, ‘I Said I Love You First.’

This marks Selena’s fourth studio album and Benny’s third, but it’s their first full-length project together. The 14-track album, announced after their late-2024 engagement, came together much like their relationship, easily and without pressure.

“This was just an idea that started in our bedroom-like, ‘Let’s just make something fun,” Blanco tells Apple Music, describing the organic nature of the creative process. “Everything felt right. It almost felt too good.”

Written and recorded mostly at Blanco’s house, ‘I Said I Love You First’ tells the couple’s love story through a wide-angle lens, zooming out to include past heartbreaks, mistakes and self-doubts.

Reflecting on the album’s release, Selena shared on Instagram,

Benny, thank you for being my own personal journal throughout this process. These songs represent our past, present and future… something I can’t wait to experience with you from now until forever. Thank you for pouring your unconditional love into creating this project with me.

