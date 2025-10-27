We Can’t Get Over Selena Gomez’s Sweet Spirit Tunnel Moment on Jennifer Hudson’s Show

Connect with us

Selena Gomez came down Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel in a deep burgundy jumpsuit, laughter spilling as roses filled her hands.
Can we talk about Selena Gomez and The Jennifer Hudson Show for a second? Because her Spirit Tunnel moment was everything we needed this week. The whole setup — a hallway filled with cheering, dancing staff ready to hype up their celeb guest — is already iconic. But when Selena stepped in, she gave it her own twist: a mix of sweet surprise and total confidence.

She came through dripping in burgundy — a sleek jumpsuit with strong shoulders, a leather belt, and wide-leg trousers that moved with her stride. From the moment she walked in, you could tell she didn’t see that warm welcome coming. One hand over her mouth, then a burst of laughter, then the cutest bow before she started clapping and dancing along.

The best part? The roses. Everyone on both sides handed her one, and by the time she got to the end, she had a full bouquet in hand and a glow that wasn’t just from studio lights. It was pure joy. Selena’s walk wasn’t just an entrance — it was a reminder that love, laughter, and a bit of fashion flair can turn any hallway into a runway.

Watch her dance below

