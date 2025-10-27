Isabella’s Fuchsia and Green Look Is the Kind of Joy Dressing We Love

The weekend might have passed, but guess what hasn’t?

It’s the style inspiration Isabella gave us that hasn’t passed. She gave style, gave us coolness, and some smiles to make the day brighter and vibe even more.

Isabella stepped out in a fuchsia pink off-shoulder blouse with ruffled sleeves that moved beautifully with every turn. The blouse had subtle embellishments and a fitted shape that balanced elegance with a touch of fun.

She paired it with a teal green wrapper decorated with floral embroidery in soft pinks and purples, with bits of blue adding that extra pop of colour. Her gele, made from the same lush green fabric, was tied high and bold — the kind of gele that says “I came ready.”

Her look came together with a simple choker and a green handheld fan, the kind you bring to owambe because style and comfort go hand in hand.

See more photos below