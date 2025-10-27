Connect with us

Scoop Style

Isabella’s Fuchsia and Green Look Is the Kind of Joy Dressing We Love

Features Health Scoop

#StopHPVForHer: Dr Oluwatosin Babalola on the Hidden Links Between Sexual Violence & Cervical Cancer

BN TV Scoop

Gbemi & Toolz Are Talking Sex, Pleasure & Everything We Don’t Say Out Loud

Inspired Scoop

The Future Awards Africa Reveals 2025 Nominee List Celebrating Young Leaders Across the Continent

Features Health Scoop

#StopHPVForHer: What Nigerian Women Should Know About Cervical Cancer

Health Scoop

#StopHPVForHer: Dr Nguper Dooyum-Laha on HPV & Her Hope for Future Generations

Features Health Scoop

#StopHPVForHer: Dr Aisha Mustapha Shares Everything You Need to Know About Cervical Cancer Prevention

Inspired Scoop

Lagos Fashion Week Recognised as 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalist for Sustainable Fashion

Beauty Scoop

Faith Maria Porter Places 3rd Runner-Up for Ghana at Miss Grand International 2025

Scoop Style

Sabrina Idukpaye Is Owning the Style Scene | See Our 5 Fave Looks

Scoop

Isabella’s Fuchsia and Green Look Is the Kind of Joy Dressing We Love

Isabella’s fuchsia-and-green outfit redefines owambe fashion with bold colours and cultural pride.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Photo Credit: Isabella/Instagram

The weekend might have passed, but guess what hasn’t?
It’s the style inspiration Isabella gave us that hasn’t passed. She gave style, gave us coolness, and some smiles to make the day brighter and vibe even more.

Isabella stepped out in a fuchsia pink off-shoulder blouse with ruffled sleeves that moved beautifully with every turn. The blouse had subtle embellishments and a fitted shape that balanced elegance with a touch of fun.

She paired it with a teal green wrapper decorated with floral embroidery in soft pinks and purples, with bits of blue adding that extra pop of colour. Her gele, made from the same lush green fabric, was tied high and bold — the kind of gele that says “I came ready.”

Her look came together with a simple choker and a green handheld fan, the kind you bring to owambe because style and comfort go hand in hand.

See more photos below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php