BBNaija Season 10 Begins! Meet the 15 Bold Women Bringing the First-Day Heat

The Big Brother Naija house is officially alive, and it’s all thanks to the fierce, fabulous women who made their grand entrance on Day 1 of Season 10.

From the moment Ebuka Obi-Uchendu started calling names, you could feel it – this season’s ladies aren’t here to play. Fifteen female housemates are already settling in, and there’s laughter, whispers, and that unmistakable Day 1 bonding happening in Biggie’s house. But trust, they’re just warming up because tomorrow, 15 male housemates will be introduced, and we can already sense sparks waiting to fly.

And these ladies? They came ready.

Big Soso wasted no time letting us know who she is. When Ebuka asked what the “Big” in her name meant, she replied confidently, “I mean, everything I do is big. I don’t do small things.” Judging from her walk-in alone, we believe her.

Doris, on the other hand, gave a warning that had us laughing and slightly on edge: “Anyone that comes for me should be ready to get paw paw!” Whatever that means, we’re curious to see it in action.

Mide is here strictly for business. “I’m here to win the money. My eyes are on the money,” she declared. No distractions, no games… at least that’s what she says for now. We’ll see if she can keep that same energy once the house dynamics kick in.

Then there’s Zita, who gave us exactly what we expected – attitude, confidence, and a whole lot of vibe. “Steeze, aura, baddie and everything!!!” she promised, and yes, she threw in three exclamation marks for emphasis.

One of the most surprising revelations of the night came from Ivatar, who casually mentioned that this is her seventh Big Brother Naija audition. Seven. Times. If there was ever a case of “seventh time’s the charm,” this is it, and we can’t wait to see what she does with this chance.

Oh, and a quick heads-up. Ebuka teased some twists this season, and we’re intrigued. First, Sundays are now for the Head of House games, while Mondays will feature the Head of House challenger. Also, this season’s winner won’t just walk away with the grand cash prize at the end, the prize will be earned weekly. Weekly. So strategy is about to be everything.

The question now is are these housemates really ready? Because so far, when Ebuka asked what they’re bringing to the house, the most common answer was… “I’m bringing myself.” Is anyone bringing anything else? We guess time will tell.

If this is the vibe on Day 1, imagine what’s coming when the men join tomorrow. One thing’s for sure – Biggie’s house is shaping up to be that house this season.

Meet the housemates below:

Zita

Elizabeth Oloruntola: Age 24

Meet Elizabeth, a 24-year-old UNILAG student, model, and all-round creative from Ogun State. A proud Yoruba babe, she’s a makeup artist, photographer, painter, and self-proclaimed hype queen who lives for bold moves and good vibes.

“If I don’t like it, I’ll say it,” she admits, but beneath the sass is a soft heart and a secret dream of an “odogwu silencer.” A health scare four years ago gave her a YOLO mindset, and now she’s all about living loud, loving hard, and staying unapologetically herself.

“I’m a chill babe,” she says, “but unpredictable in the best way. I radiate good energy, and when I vibe with someone? It’s fireworks.”

Mide

Ayomide Iwasokun: Age 23

Ayomide “Mide” to her friends isn’t easily boxed in. She’s a mix of charm and challenge, love and logic, with a radar for nonsense that makes her both the friend you want in your corner and the one your man hopes you never call. “I’m always clocking people” she says, “I can literally tell when something isn’t adding up all my friend’s boyfriends hate me because I know what they’re up to.”

A graduate of the University of Benin with big dreams in acting, Mide is known for her sharp intuition, killer vocals (though she’s shy about it), and effortlessly cool vibe. She grew up in a close-knit family as the fourth of five kids and is currently navigating life solo in Nigeria. While she loves hard and trusts rarely, she’s always real. From Chanel bags to quiet insecurities, Mide is ready to bring her full, unfiltered self to Big Brother Naija for the vibes, the growth, and the spotlight she knows she’s born for.

Sultana

Farida Sultana Auduson Ibrahim: Age 26

Sultana is a BSc Economics graduate from Adamawa State University, plus-size model, and beautician. A dynamic Northern belle with a flair for reinvention, she’s certified in hair, beauty, and skincare, and dreams of opening her own beauty house and school.

Eccentric, curious, and full of heart, Farida says, “Every encounter is either a blessing or a lesson.” She writes to process her world, cooks to express her soul, and hits the gym to stay centred. Passionate about diversity, women’s empowerment, and community upliftment, she’s stepping into Big Brother Naija “to share my story, learn, impact, and showcase my great persona – while being unapologetically fun.”

Doris

Doris Okorie: Age 34

Doris Okorie is a firecracker wrapped in talent. A radio presenter, actor, and occasional writer, she lives for creativity and doesn’t shy away from drama. “I don’t see myself as troublesome,” she says, “but if you decide to start with me, I’ll oblige and finish with you.”

The third of five in a family of seven, she’s everyone’s confidant but nobody’s pushover. Her high point? Landing a gig she didn’t even hustle for. Her low? An unfair extra year at the University of Ibadan.

Single and unbothered until the butterflies return, Doris is finicky, opinionated, and fiercely self-aware. She’s stepping into Big Brother Naija for the chaos, the fun, and the plot twists. Expect cartwheels, conflict, and pure entertainment.

Big Soso

Sonia Amako: Age 28

Big Soso is a proud Southern Kaduna woman, lawyer, and passionate chef whose journey is as bold as her flavours. She paid her way through school in London by cooking, turning pain into purpose. “Growing up, my dad made sure we all learned a craft, so I braid my own hair, do my nails, and take pride in being self-sufficient.”

A charity founder and twin from a family of ten, she’s funded the education of her six younger siblings, launched a restaurant, and created her own spice line. Betrayal and setbacks abroad only strengthened her faith and her mission to uplift girls, widows, and the less privileged across Northern Nigeria.

Funny, kind, and fiercely real, she’s here to inspire. “I want to represent the strength, resilience, and beauty of Northern women. I want young girls to see that you can be a boss and still hold it down at home… we can have it all.”

Tracy

Uchenna Ekwe: Age 27

Tracy is fun, fierce, and delightfully chaotic in the best way. A self-proclaimed “weird kid,” she wears her emotions openly, lighting up any room even though she doesn’t trust people easily. Her biggest high was graduating with a Second Class Upper and landing a trainee role at an oil company; her lowest point was losing her father. A loss that shifted everything, including her faith.

No longer religious but still believing in something bigger, Tracy is snappy, often misunderstood, and sometimes mistaken for rude. Those who truly know her see a fiercely loyal woman, especially to her close-knit family. She keeps her circle small after being burned by friendships, but she’s in love, even if she jokes that most relationships are scams (hers, she hopes, is the exception).

With mood swings, sugar rushes, and a mind full of what-ifs, Tracy wants Big Brother Naija to be her escape: a chance to let loose, take risks, and breathe without the weight of expectations. Just vibes, freedom, and the thrill of something wildly different.

Ivatar

Ifeyinwa Okafor: Age 37

Ifeyinwa Okafor is a certified DJ, TV host, and proud single mom bringing bold energy and real-life experience to the spotlight. Born to both Yoruba and Igbo parents, raised partly in South Africa, and now based in Lagos, she’s a true blend of cultures and charisma. A graduate of the University of Kwa-zulu Natal Howard College Durban, she has built a career in entertainment working as TV host/presenter on Soundcity TV, Dance Naija Dance and starring The Stand Up on Netflix. And she’s just getting started.

Ifeyinwa describes herself as outgoing, spiritually grounded, tattoo-loving, with a great sense of humor, a wild imagination and a strong personality. Her life hasn’t been perfect, and she’s battled loss, heartbreak, and fake friendships but she’s come out wiser, stronger, and laser focused. She’s not afraid to cut off negativity, chase her goals, or speak her truth.

Sabrina

Sabrina Idukpaye: Age 32

Sabrina is a confident and multifaceted woman with a story that defies convention. A trained actor, former international model, entrepreneur, and TEDx speaker, she has graced the pages of Vogue Italia and earned a distinction from the London School of Economics after boldly dropping out of university years earlier. Her life is defined by daring choices, resilience, and full-circle wins.

Vibrant, intuitive, and deeply expressive, Sabrina is grounded by faith and fuelled by art. From pageant crowns to political panels, heartbreaks to healing, she embodies honesty, range, and global perspective. Known for her magnetic presence, she once ran a popular Snapchat show, writes monologues for fun, and still performs spoken word in her mirror.

Gigi Jasmine

Nicole Simon–Ogan: Age 31

Bold, brilliant, and rooted in both Nigerian and American culture, she’s a certified vibe with global reach. A DJ, storyteller, and proud single mom, Nicole describes herself as vibrant, confident, and creative individual, born and raised in the United States with deep Nigerian roots that she proudly embraces. Music has always been her language, and she has rocked international stages as a DJ, connecting with people on a deep emotional level.

Nicole has faced personal losses with strength and grace which makes her passionate about personal growth, culture, and creating unforgettable experiences. Known for her perfectionism, depth, and faith, she lives by excellence. Now, she’s stepping into Big Brother Naija not just to play, but to shift the culture with brains, authenticity, and beats that move more than just the crowd. “I believe my international upbringing gives me a unique perspective, and I’m ready to bring that energy into the Big Brother House.”

Thelma Lawson

Thelma Lawson: Age 27

Thelma is a skincare entrepreneur and lifestyle influencer from Rivers State. A single mum to her adorable son, Dawson, she balances motherhood and business with grace and grit. The first of five siblings, she’s bold, loud, and impossible to forget. She opened her second skincare store in Lagos while still at the University of Port Harcourt—a true hustler. But life hasn’t been all wins; losing her mum just hours before giving birth changed her forever.

Outspoken, stylish, and emotionally honest, Thelma doesn’t do pretense. Family is everything, and her ride-or-die friends have seen her through heartbreaks, business setbacks, and new beginnings. She owns her public missteps, like calling out an ex online, and keeps learning.

Passionate about growth, she loves calm music lounges and has a secret flair for cooking. For Thelma, Big Brother Naija isn’t just about fame or fun, it’s about levelling up her brand. Unfiltered, ambitious, and unforgettable, she’s ready.

Imisi

Opeyemi Ayanwale: Age 23

Opeyemi, also known as Imisi, is a fashion designer and budding Yoruba actress from Oyo State with a gospel voice and a heart full of vibes. Growing up without close family made loneliness her shadow, but it shaped her strength. Now, she’s assertive, fiercely real, and unafraid to say what others won’t.

With just one true friend, a complicated family, and a heartbreak behind her, she’s focused on healing and living truthfully. Deeply rooted in faith, she blends vulnerability with confidence, holding attention whether narrating drama like a live show or lighting up the screen.

Big Brother Naija is her stage now—no script, just Imisi, unapologetically herself.

Ibifubara

Ibifubara Davies: Age 28

A vibrant, witty, and deeply compassionate woman, Ibifubara is a trained psychologist whose journey has taken her from frontline mental health work to navigating the unpredictable world of tech after graduating from Covenant University. She’s fluid, fiercely intelligent, a little dramatic (in the best way), and unapologetically herself. “I particularly love a good conversation (I dey talk)” she says, “and I am open to whatever life throws at me, good or bad. I believe that’s what makes me a well-rounded and compassionate human being.”

At 5’7 with natural hair and a love for great conversations, salads, and self-discovery, she’s as passionate about healing others as she is about finding joy in the little things like drinking garri to lift her mood. Life has thrown its punches from career setbacks to moments of doubt but her resilience remains unmatched. Whether advocating for fair treatment, analyzing handwriting for fun, or dreaming of launching mental health services, Ibifubara lives fully, with intention and flair. And yes, she’s definitely funny on a good day.

Isabella

Esther Georgewill: Age 29

Esther, also known as Isabella, is charm, wit, and bold authenticity. “As delightful as a bee sting,” she says. A devoted mum who left her son to chase bigger dreams, she walks with grace, grit, and quiet faith.

She’s been on TV before but she’s now ready for the real spotlight. Family means everything to her: they laugh loud, love hard, and fight for each other. Her friendships are just as rich chaotic, grounded, and loyal. Though single, she’s fully in love with her peace and purpose, but hey… if a house romance finds her, she just might let it bloom strategically, of course.

Beneath the glam is a soft soul who loves unwritten letters and unspoken feelings. She’s entering Big Brother Naija to be seen.

Joanna

Josephine Iwoh: Age 21

At 21, Josephine is bold, expressive, and unforgettable. Proudly Idoma from Benue State, she carries the spirit of a phoenix, rising from life’s ashes with grace and grit. A two-time pageant queen, ex-head girl, and runway model, she has turned childhood emotional distance and harsh public criticism into fuel for her purpose.

A fierce advocate for women and youth, Josephine balances emotional depth with unapologetic confidence. Competitive and magnetic, she thrives where authenticity meets ambition—whether dancing salsa, styling fashion shoots, or lighting up a room with her energy.

For her, Big Brother Naija is more than a platform—it’s a stage to show the real, unfiltered Josephine: the lover, the fighter, the survivor. She’s not here to play safe; she’s here to shake tables and prove that resilience is its own kind of royalty.

Dede

Precious Ashiogwu: Age 23

Precious is the definition of unbothered, but that shouldn’t be mistaken for indifference. Fierce and unstoppable, she’s the kind of woman who bought her mum a house and never looked back. Losing her grandma was her deepest pain, but she channels that love and loss into drive.

With very few friends and a family bond that fuels her every move, Precious values loyalty, growth, and home. A graduate of the University of Abuja, she is currently in a relationship that finally feels right, but she’s still chasing bigger dreams, and Big Brother Naija is part of that vision. She believes in faith over religion, quality over quantity, and truth over pretense. Competitive to her core and ready for the spotlight, she’s here for the money, the madness, and the moment because she knows she was built for this.