Super Falcons Are Still the Queens! Nigeria Defeats Morocco 3-2 to Win 10th WAFCON Title

What. A. Night! The Super Falcons reminded everyone why they’re the queens of African football as they pulled off an extraordinary comeback to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 and claim their record-equalling 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title on Saturday night in Rabat.

At half-time, it looked like the dream was over. Morocco, roared on by a deafening home crowd at the Stade Olympique, were 2-0 up and cruising. Captain Ghizlane Chebbak had set the tone with a beautiful low strike in the 12th minute, before Sanaâ Mssoudy doubled the lead in the 24th, leaving the Super Falcons looking rattled and, quite frankly, out of ideas.

But champions don’t crumble, they respond. And respond they did.

Whatever Coach Justin Madugu said at the break worked like magic because Nigeria came out after half-time a completely different side.

The fightback began just after the hour mark when a VAR review ruled a handball against Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina. Esther Okoronkwo stepped up and coolly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot, sparking belief not just on the pitch but among the pockets of Nigerian fans in the stands.

Then came the equaliser. In the 71st minute, Okoronkwo turned provider, slipping a clever pass into Folashade Ijamilusi, who drilled the ball low into the bottom corner. Suddenly, it was 2-2, and the once-confident Moroccan crowd fell silent.

And just when it seemed the match might head into extra time, Nigeria struck again. This time to win it all.

With two minutes of normal time left, Okoronkwo delivered yet another crucial assist, this time to Jennifer Echegini, who calmly slotted home in the 88th minute. Cue wild celebrations on the Nigerian bench as the Super Falcons completed one of the most dramatic comebacks in WAFCON history.

The final minutes were tense, with Morocco throwing everything forward in search of an equaliser, but Nigeria held firm. When the referee blew the final whistle, it was tears of joy for the Super Falcons and heartbreak for Morocco, who have now lost back-to-back WAFCON finals.

The Super Falcons also walked away with $1 million in prize money and the brand-new WAFCON trophy.

What a way to remind the continent who the real queens are.

Watch the highlights of the match below