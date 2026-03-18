Morocco Crowned AFCON 2025 Champions After CAF Strips Senegal of Title | The Full Scoop

Two months after one of the most chaotic finals in AFCON history, CAF has made its decision and it is a big one. Senegal have been stripped of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and Morocco have been officially declared champions, with the result of the final recorded as a 3-0 win by forfeit in favour of the hosts.

To understand why, you have to go back to the night of 18th January 2026 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. The match was marred by controversy, most notably Senegal’s decision to walk off the field in protest of both a disallowed goal and a VAR penalty decision in stoppage time. Here is how it unfolded. In the second minute of stoppage time, Senegal’s apparent go-ahead goal was ruled out for a foul by Abdoulaye Seck, but TV replays showed little contact on Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi. Then, moments later, referee Jean–Jacques Ndala gave a penalty to Morocco after reviewing Malick Diouf’s challenge on Brahim Diaz via VAR.

Incensed at the decision, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw ordered his players to leave the pitch. Only Sadio Mané chose to remain. It was Mané who eventually convinced his teammates to return after around 16 minutes. He later explained: “When they decided to go out and not play, I stayed and asked some people, ‘What do you think about this? Is it a good idea or not?’ Then I decided to go and bring everyone back to the pitch. I think it is the best thing to do. Because this is just football, I think the referee sometimes can make mistakes. People around the world are watching. What matters is respecting the game.”

When play resumed, Morocco’s Brahim Díaz stepped up for the penalty and aimed a Panenka attempt straight at goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, who saved it. The game went to extra time, where Pape Gueye broke the deadlock to seal what appeared to be a 1-0 win for Senegal. They lifted the trophy that night. But Morocco’s football federation was furious and launched an official appeal.

CAF’s Appeal Board has now ruled in Morocco’s favour. In its ruling, CAF stated that “the appeal lodged by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football is declared admissible in form and the appeal is upheld” and that “the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football, through the conduct of its team, infringed Article 82 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations.” The board further ruled that “in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Senegal team is declared to have forfeited the match, with the result recorded as 3-0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football.” Article 84 states that a team that refuses to play or leaves the field without the referee’s authorisation must be considered the loser.

The ruling also came with financial penalties for Morocco. CAF confirmed that the fine for interference around the VAR review area remained at $100,000, the fine for the ball boys incident was reduced to $50,000 and the fine for the laser incident was reduced to $10,000. On Morocco’s Ismaël Saibari, CAF ruled that he “committed misconduct in violation of Articles 82 and 83(1) of the CAF Disciplinary Code” and handed him a two-match suspension with one match suspended.

Morocco’s coach Walid Regragui had said after the original match: “The image we’ve given of Africa is shameful.” Senegal coach Pape Thiaw later apologised, saying he regretted taking his players off the pitch.

The decision is one of the most dramatic reversals in AFCON history. Whether Senegal will appeal further through the Court of Arbitration for Sport remains to be seen. For now, Morocco are the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions.