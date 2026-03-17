Long Weekend Loading! FG Declares Thursday & Friday as Public Holidays for Eid-el-Fitr 2026

If you were looking for a sign to finally book that staycation or firm up those brunch plans, here it is! The Federal Government has officially declared Thursday, 19th March, and Friday, 20th March 2026, as public holidays to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

You read that correctly, it’s a glorious four-day weekend.

The news came via a statement from the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who congratulated the Muslim Ummah on completing the holy month of Ramadan. In a memo signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, the Minister encouraged everyone to carry the virtues of love, peace, and sacrifice far beyond the fasting period.

The Minister urges Muslims to sustain the virtues of love, generosity, peace, tolerance, and sacrifice, which were emphasised during the holy month of Ramadan,” the memo stated.

Beyond the festivities, the government is also calling on all Nigerians to use this period to pray for the continued peace, unity, and prosperity of the nation. The Minister specifically encouraged citizens to celebrate responsibly and to remember the less privileged during the celebrations.

While the moon sighting will officially kick off the festivities, we can all start exhaling now knowing that out of office is officially on the horizon. Whether you’re celebrating with family or just planning to catch up on some much-needed rest, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

So, let’s get those Sallah outfits ready and enjoy the break. After all, who doesn’t love an unexpected mid-month reset?