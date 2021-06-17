You Stand a Chance to Get 3 Rams in the Adron Ileya-Sallah Promo

Connect with us

Torn between making that investment move and going all out for your family this Ileya/Sallah period? How about we help you do both?!

Over the past 6 years, Adron Homes and Properties have been an integral part of the Ileya/Salah celebration in many households. Putting smiles on the faces of many while empowering them to becoming land and house owners. The Adron team share –

And this year, we plan on continuing the tradition as we proudly announce the launch of our famed ILEYA-SALLAH PROMO.

With a spread of up to 36 months, this promo offers up to forty five percent (45%) discounts on all of our estates nationwide.

  • Pay N50,000 and get 25kg rice +1 Litre or Deep Fryer
  • Pay N100,000 and get 50kg rice + 3 Litres Oil or Food processor
  • Pay N200,000 and get 1 Ram or Yam pounder
  • Pay N500,000 and get 2 Rams or 32 Inches/2.5 kva generator
  • Pay N1,000,000 and get 3 Rams or 43 Inches TV or Washing Machine
  • Pay N1,500,000 and get 3 Rams + 50kg rice + 5litres oil or Double Deck Fridge Freezer

 

Jump on this offer while it is here and you’ll be glad you did!

Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #AdronIleyaPromo.

For more information, call us on: 07012014817, 08082146899, 09096288834

Website: https://adronhomesproperties.com/
Facebook: http://facebook.com/adronhomesofficial
Instagram: @adronhomesofficial

_______________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

