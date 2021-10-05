AdronEmpowermentPromo: Get a 30% Discount on all Land Purchases + Other exciting Gifts

It is said that empowerment is the process of becoming confident, self-reliant, and productive and that is why real estate, Adron Homes and Properties in line with its culture of putting smiles on the faces of its existing and prospective homeowners in Nigeria is back at it again.

One of the country’s foremost real estate companies in celebrating the 61st Independence Day is proud to launch the empowerment promo with the intent to empower prospects and their family members in the spirit of independence. In the spirit of the 61st Independence anniversary, Adron is poised to give double value to prospects who subscribe to any of our estates across Nigeria within the month of October.

Buy a plot of land in any Adron Homes estate today and enjoy a 30% discount.

That’s not all, Adron Homes is also giving away lots of empowerment items to subscribers to enable them to be self-sufficient:

Make an initial deposit of 25,000 and get a pressing iron or toasting machine.

Make an initial deposit of 50,000 and get an ironing board or aluminum pot.

Make an initial deposit of 100,000 and get a microwave oven or juice extractor.

Make an initial deposit of N200, 000 and get a pounding machine, Gas cooker, or 1.8KVA Generator set.

Make an initial deposit of 500,000 and get a 4.5KVA generator or 32inches smart tv.

Make an initial deposit of N1,000,000 and get a 50 Inches smart TV or 10KVA generator.

Make an initial deposit of N2,000,000 and get a double-door fridge and generator set.

Make an initial deposit of N3,000,000 and get a Motorcycle or 2HP standing AC and deep freezer.

Make an initial deposit of N4,000,000 and get a Laptop or an iPhone 12.

Make an initial deposit of N5,000,000 and get a Tricycle or 3 HP standing AC and generator.

Make an initial deposit of N10,000,000 and get a Tricycle and a standing AC

Make an initial deposit of N13,000,000 and get a car.

There are also opportunities for free training in Photography, Catering, Fishery, and Cosmetology.

There are also opportunities for free training in Photography, Catering, Fishery, and Cosmetology.

For more information, call us on 07012014817, 08082146899, 09029449738.

Website: Adron Homes and Properties

Facebook: Adron Homes and Properties

Instagram: @adronhomesofficial

