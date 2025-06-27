Martell renews Partnership with Davido for a 3rd term, Unveiling Afrobeats Live in Paris

Martell, one of the oldest great cognac houses, has renewed its partnership with global Afrobeats star Davido for a third term, first signed in 2021. Now in its fifth year, the partnership goes far beyond a traditional brand ambassadorship to a business partnership.

The renewed partnership was spotlighted on 25th June during the inaugural Afrobeats Live event in Paris, signalling the next phase of Martell’s evolving cultural strategy – backing the platforms, people, and conversations shaping the future of Afrobeats. Davido’s continued role reflects the brand’s long-term commitment to cultural partnership rooted in creative collaboration, infrastructure, and purpose.

Afrobeats is shaping how a generation sees itself: bold, creative, and full of intent. At the heart of this alignment lies a shared set of values: the optimism and joy that define Afrobeats’ energy; a commitment to challenging the status quo that has shaped both Martell’s and Afrobeats’ cultural legacies; and a collective mindset grounded in pride, collaboration, and community. These parallels underpin Martell’s commitment to the Afrobeats movement, a partnership built on shared purpose and cultural intent.

We see Afrobeats as a powerful force for cultural progress, built by artists and communities who are creating their future with clarity and purpose, and our commitment is grounded in respect and belief. We’re here to walk alongside the movement, support its growth and contribute meaningfully to where it’s going next, said Lanre Odutola, Cultural Partnerships & Influence Marketing Manager, Martell

Martell also unveiled its newly appointed Cultural Ambassadors, three respected figures in music, media, and culture:

Adesope Olajide (Shopsydoo) – UK-based cultural commentator & host of The Afrobeats Podcast

Sheniece Charway – Music executive & podcast host

Abdul Abdullah – Founder of AfroFuture Festival & Culture Management Group

Each will play an active role in collaborating with Martell to co-create programming and shape storytelling, building on the brand’s existing commitment to engaging with Afrobeats in a way that is meaningful, respectful, and rooted in cultural authenticity.

A key moment of the night was a live panel moderated by Adesope Olajide, exploring Afrobeats’ global momentum and what lies ahead. The discussion covered infrastructure, talent development, storytelling, and the evolving expectations placed on the genre as it continues its global rise.

At Martell we believe legacy is shaped by those with the audacity to redefine convention. This first Afrobeats Live event reflects that belief – a commitment to supporting cultural movements that are driven by purpose, authenticity and progress, said Sébastien Borda, Global Marketing Director, Martell

The evening brought together a cross-section of respected voices from across the Afrobeats diaspora: artists, media, creatives, and industry leaders who have helped shape the culture from the ground up. It also marked the start of a sustained series of cultural experiences Martell will deliver across key regions, including Africa, the US, and global diaspora markets.

