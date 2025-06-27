Connect with us

BNXN Taps Rema, Seyi Vibez, Soweto Gospel Choir & More for Bold Sophomore Album "Captain" | See Tracklist

Martell renews Partnership with Davido for a 3rd term, Unveiling Afrobeats Live in Paris

Listen to Hika's New Soulful Single "My Good"

Watch Ayra Starr Dissect "Gimme Dat" & the Influence of Mary J. Blige's "911"

Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus Shut Down Paris in Matching Gold for 'II Most Wanted' Live Debut

Brandy & Monica Announce First-Ever Joint Tour! 25 Years After The Boy Is Mine

Blue Ivy's Paris Cowboy Carter Outfit Was Nigerian-Made & It Slayed So Gracefully

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Set Paris Ablaze With Love, Legacy and Silver Sparkle at Cowboy Carter Finale

Tyla Hosted the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Got Slimed & Still Slayed Every Look

Ric Hassani Closes Out 'Lagos Lover Boy' With Gospel Track "Tuale" | Watch Video

BNXN returns with Captain, his sophomore project featuring Victony, Seyi Vibez, and the Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir.
Published

4 hours ago

 on

BNXN has confirmed that his highly anticipated second album “Captain will be released on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The 16-track project brings together a mix of familiar names and fresh voices. From Rema and Seyi Vibez to Victony, Fola, and the Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir, Captain promises a rich and exciting listening experience.

On the production side, BNXN teams up with some of the best, including Kel-P, Vampire Craze, and other talented producers who help shape the sound of the album. The project aims to capture BNXN’s growth while exploring new musical directions.

Earlier this year, he released “Cutesy,” a soft and emotional track that reflected on love and vulnerability. It offered a glimpse into the themes “Captain” might explore, giving fans something to hold on to ahead of the full project.

With “Captain,” BNXN invites listeners into a new chapter of his journey, one filled with confidence, heart, and a bigger vision.

See the tracklist below

 

