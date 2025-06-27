BNXN Taps Rema, Seyi Vibez, Soweto Gospel Choir & More for Bold Sophomore Album “Captain” | See Tracklist

BNXN has confirmed that his highly anticipated second album “Captain“ will be released on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The 16-track project brings together a mix of familiar names and fresh voices. From Rema and Seyi Vibez to Victony, Fola, and the Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir, Captain promises a rich and exciting listening experience.

On the production side, BNXN teams up with some of the best, including Kel-P, Vampire Craze, and other talented producers who help shape the sound of the album. The project aims to capture BNXN’s growth while exploring new musical directions.

Earlier this year, he released “Cutesy,” a soft and emotional track that reflected on love and vulnerability. It offered a glimpse into the themes “Captain” might explore, giving fans something to hold on to ahead of the full project.

With “Captain,” BNXN invites listeners into a new chapter of his journey, one filled with confidence, heart, and a bigger vision.

See the tracklist below