BNXN’s “Cutesy” Is for Anyone Who’s Ever Fallen Hard and Fast | Watch Video

After teaming up with Rema on “Fi Kan We Kan,” BNXN is back with his first solo release of 2025. Titled “Cutesy,” the new track dropped today and signals the beginning of a fresh chapter for the artist.

Produced by Jiggy, “Cutesy” leans into the soft grooves of early 2000s R&B, layered over a mellow trap beat. The sound is calm and rhythmic, offering something easy to sink into. It shows BNXN trying something new while keeping things familiar enough for fans who’ve followed his journey.

Speaking about the track, BNXN shared: “Cutesy is really just about those wild, real feelings you get when you’re deep into someone—like, everything about them just gets under your skin. It’s fun, it’s playful, but there’s that honesty too, like the crazy things you’d do for love, or how that person can have you all messed up. I wanted the song to feel raw and relatable—about that intense connection, where you’re just vibing, letting go, and it almost feels like a movie. It’s a late-night, honest conversation with the person you want, where nothing is filtered.”

“Cutesy” brings out a looser, more expressive side of BNXN, with lyrics that speak to those late-night feelings and unfiltered thoughts. It’s a song you can put on while unwinding or thinking about someone who’s been on your mind.

Listen below: