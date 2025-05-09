Connect with us

Butter, Spice & Everything Nice: Raphiat’s Chicken Curry & Rice Recipe Is the Comfort Food We’re Craving

Raphiat’s Lifestyle buttery garlic rice with cashews and her bold chicken curry sauce bring glamour and flavour to everyday meals, perfect for your next kitchen flex.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If you’re expecting guests or simply feel like treating yourself to something rich, colourful and packed with flavour, this chicken curry sauce with special rice from Raphiat’s Lifestyle is well worth a try. It’s a recipe made for those moments when you want to impress, even if it’s just yourself.

She begins with well-seasoned chicken wings, flavoured with black pepper, parsley, paprika and chilli. After a good simmer, the chicken forms the base of a vibrant curry sauce, brought to life with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, carrots, bell peppers and broccoli. A touch of cornstarch gives it just the right texture.

But the real surprise is in the rice. Sautéed with butter and garlic, then finished with raisins and cashews, it brings a sweet, nutty twist that pairs perfectly with the curry’s heat.

A sprinkle of parsley adds a fresh pop of colour, and just like that, you’ve got a dish that brings together warmth, crunch and creamy comfort in every bite.

Whether you’re a beginner or simply after something a little different, this recipe is a delicious place to start.

Watch below to see how Raphiat brings it all together.

 

