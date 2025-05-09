Connect with us

Watch Jay On-Air, Kate Henshaw & Omowunmi Dada in a Tense Mother-in-Law Episode of “The Finished Man”

Can a Breakup Define Your Life? Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Discuss the Path to Healing After Heartbreak

BNXN’s "Cutesy" Is for Anyone Who’s Ever Fallen Hard and Fast | Watch Video

Butter, Spice & Everything Nice: Raphiat’s Chicken Curry & Rice Recipe Is the Comfort Food We’re Craving

Damson Idris Pulled Up in a Race Car, Unzipped a Suit & Gave Us Culture at the Met Gala

David Oyelowo Hit the Spirit Tunnel Like a Star and Danced All the Way In

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo Let Love Lead in "God Design" Video" feat. Phyno

Mercy Aigbe Opens Up to BellaNaija About Her AMVCA Nod & Nollywood Legacy

Mike Epps Brought Uncle Energy and Pure Vibes to the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Raphiat’s Lifestyle Shows Why Corn Belongs in Your Pepper Soup

In the latest episode of “The Finished Man,” the series explores the often-overlooked challenges Nigerian men face in balancing relationships and family dynamics.
What happens when your dream man is caught between you and his mother? The latest episode of “The Finished Man” dives straight into this familiar tension and doesn’t hold back.

Produced by Joseph Onaolapo, popularly known as Jay On Air, the series follows a modern Nigerian man who seems almost too good to be true — calm, emotionally intelligent, and rarely shaken by drama. But in this week’s episode, his steady nature is put to the test when mother-in-law boundaries begin to blur.

Kate Henshaw and Omowunmi Dada deliver compelling performances in a family clash that not only challenges the man’s maturity but also explores the emotional expectations placed on men in relationships. Through it all, he remains grounded: imperfect yet intentional.

If you’re drawn to emotional realism, thoughtful storytelling and relatable drama, “The Finished Man” might just be your next binge.

Watch the new episode below:

