Watch Jay On-Air, Kate Henshaw & Omowunmi Dada in a Tense Mother-in-Law Episode of “The Finished Man”

What happens when your dream man is caught between you and his mother? The latest episode of “The Finished Man” dives straight into this familiar tension and doesn’t hold back.

Produced by Joseph Onaolapo, popularly known as Jay On Air, the series follows a modern Nigerian man who seems almost too good to be true — calm, emotionally intelligent, and rarely shaken by drama. But in this week’s episode, his steady nature is put to the test when mother-in-law boundaries begin to blur.

Kate Henshaw and Omowunmi Dada deliver compelling performances in a family clash that not only challenges the man’s maturity but also explores the emotional expectations placed on men in relationships. Through it all, he remains grounded: imperfect yet intentional.

If you’re drawn to emotional realism, thoughtful storytelling and relatable drama, “The Finished Man” might just be your next binge.

Watch the new episode below: