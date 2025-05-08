Damson Idris Pulled Up in a Race Car, Unzipped a Suit & Gave Us Culture at the Met Gala

Connect with us

BN TV

Damson Idris created the ultimate Met Gala entrance with a race car, a crystal helmet, and a tartan tuxedo designed by Tommy Hilfiger.

Let’s just say if you were running late to the Met Gala, you’d want to pull a Damson Idris. He showed up fashionably late and fully committed, in a literal race car, wearing a full Formula 1 suit and a bedazzled helmet. We didn’t know who it was at first (the mystery! the drama!).

The British-Nigerian actor turned the carpet into a full-on movie scene. Picture it: a custom white Tommy Hilfiger race car rolls up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Out steps Damson in a full F1 racing suit, face hidden behind a Swarovski crystal-encrusted helmet, cool as ever. And that was exactly the point.

It was a nod to his upcoming film “F1,” set to hit cinemas this June, where he stars alongside Brad Pitt. But true to Met Gala form, there was more.

As cameras flashed and fashion watchers leaned in, Damson raised his arms. Two attendants stepped in, and pulled apart his jumpsuit in dramatic fashion. Underneath was a bold red tartan three-piece tuxedo — again, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger — tailored to perfection. He took off the helmet to reveal a smile, a wink, and yes, Damson Idris in full red carpet glory.

The entire look carried meaning. From the gold-beaded lapels to the brooch and chain-link necklace, all from his own jewellery line, DIDRIS, every detail paid tribute to his Nigerian heritage and his late mother, who remains central to his journey.

This year’s Met Gala explored Black style and the history of dandyism, with a spotlight on how Black artistry continues to redefine legacy, through the theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,”

See how Damson he pulled up to the carpet

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damson Idris (@damsonidris)

