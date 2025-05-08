We Can’t Stop Talking About Lewis Hamilton’s Met Gala Look & Neither Should You

Lewis Hamilton made sure we won’t forget his Met Gala moment anytime soon. Co-chairing this year’s event, the F1 champ went all in with a look that was a nod to both Black culture and high fashion. Hamilton chose Grace Wales Bonner to create his jaw-dropping outfit, which perfectly fit the theme “Tailored For You”—celebrating Black style and the legacy of the dandy in fashion. And let’s just say, he definitely wasn’t trying to blend in.

Hamilton showed up in an ivory suit that was both sharp and elegant, with tailored pants lined with pearls and cowries running down the sides. The jacket was cropped and finished off with a dramatic Art Deco-inspired brooch, while his white beret was accessorised with a second brooch, adding another layer of sophistication.

But it wasn’t just about looking good, Hamilton’s outfit also told a powerful story. The ivory and cowrie materials he wore are rich in ancestral meaning, representing identity and protection, and the entire look reflected his commitment to showcasing both his heritage and the influence of Black artistry in fashion. With glossy black shoes, chunky rings, and a minimalist button-up blouse, Hamilton’s presence on the blue carpet was as thoughtful as it was fashionable.

In his own words, Hamilton said: “It’s hard to put into words what it means to co-chair this year’s Met. This year’s theme speaks to royalty, spirituality, and the sacred power of adornment. Materials like ivory and cowrie aren’t just beautiful—they carry ancestral memory. They are markers of identity, protection, and reverence. I’m deeply grateful to the Costume Institute at The Met, to Grace Wales Bonner, to the incredible co-chairs, and to everyone who continues to honour the legacy of the Black Dandy. We’ve always been here. We’ve always been fly. And now, we’re seen.”

See his looks below